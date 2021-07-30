Would you share data in exchange for free digital services? | News | Security

Almost nine out of ten (88%) Spanish Internet users are willing to share their personal data with websites and applications in exchange for free access to digital services, according to a study commissioned by Kaspersky.

The company’s data privacy map explores the importance and concerns of consumers in nine European countries, including Spain, regarding the privacy of their data. It reveals that, despite concerns about privacy, users are willing for companies to monitor their online behavior in exchange for discounts on products or services (49%), gifts or free digital services (44%), or greater comfort in browsing by remembering their activity, details, etc. (42%).

Although almost all Spanish Internet users (95%) consider that data privacy is important, only half (55%) believe that they really have control over the number of organizations that have access to their personal data.

Sharing data in exchange for free digital services.

This has caused a widespread concern about data privacy, with nine out of ten (90%) Spanish respondents concerned that their personal data will fall into the wrong hands in the next two years, and eight out of ten (80%) concerned that their data will be stolen and used maliciously. But these concerns are not always reflected in behavior.

When it comes to sharing personal data with organizations, consumers in all countries show a low confidence level. In general, Amazon (58%) and Google (50%) are the companies that Spaniards trust the most to protect and take responsibility for their data, followed by Apple (47%) and ahead of the Government (40%). Of all the big tech companies, trust in Facebook for data privacy is the lowest, at just 30%.

At the same time, the lure of greater convenience on the Internet has made many consumers less likely to take precautions to protect the privacy of their data or take control of their personal information from these organizations. In fact, almost six out of ten (57%) accept all cookies when browsing a website in a hurry and, worryingly, three out of ten (31%) they use the same password on many different websites or applications.

“We now host more personal data online than ever. And with a greater presence of data, the risk that this information falls into the wrong hands increases,” he says. David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky.

“The data privacy map shows that both Spanish and European consumers do not consider that they have control over the organizations with access to their data. But despite this fear, many have accepted this invasion of their privacy in exchange. more comfortable digital services. It is never too late to try to regain control of our digital identity and protect our data online. To do this, all consumers should be attentive to the information they share with organizations, review cookie policies and other privacy settings, and make sure to use strong and unique passwords across all digital services. “