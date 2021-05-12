Would you put these rust-effect parts on your new Land Rover Defender?

The Land Rover Defender It is one of the most legendary SUVs in history. The British model is the heir to that Land Rover Series I that emerged in the postwar period and that stood out for its capabilities. There are still some units that survive from that first model, with which this manufacturer began for more than 70 years. Those that have not been restored are quite likely to be rusted, although now there is also the possibility of putting rust effect parts to the last generation.

It is clear that the new Land Rover Defender is unlikely to rust thanks to the fact that its body is made of aluminum. However, some owners may look for that differentiated aesthetic that is achieved with these elements. They are the brainchild of Niels van Roij Design, the same company that gained popularity for creating the eye-catching Tesla Model S Shooting Brake. In this case, it has remained in the design of exclusive accessories for the Defender, which are already on sale through Heritage Customs.

It is a set of four pieces that have a price of 1,395 euros. The two bonnet inserts and the two side air intakes are included, which achieve oxidation through an accelerated process. Niels van Roij clarifies that they manage to control metal corrosion and stop it at the ideal time to achieve the desired effect and that it lasts in that state for decades. They also claim that not only do they have this finish available, they can also apply their treatment to any metal surface to preserve it or give it the look they want.

Although these rust-effect parts are not the only thing that can be added to the Land Rover Defender. There are other accessories inside the Valiance series They have presented, for example, the 22-inch forged wheels with Black Crow design (665 euros). Inside, the off-roader is also customized with a brown leather upholstery that floods practically all surfaces (seats, dashboard, center console, armrests, doors or steering wheel), in addition to the carbon fiber inserts present in the doors.

