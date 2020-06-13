Amid the health emergency, the entertainment world was one of the most affected industries. However, a new social network has just come to light where videos featuring actors, actresses, influencers and other personalities from various fields are sold.

This is the platform that reached the Mexican market under the name Hola mi fan, which has been located as an option to generate income.

A video of Derbez for 3 thousand pesos

The main offer of this self-proclaimed social network is personalized celebrity videos in exchange for a fee that depends on the popularity of the chosen character.

Thus, within its ranks, the peculiar service has the participation of Eugenio Derbez, Paty Cantú and Luis Gerardo Méndez who are available to send a birthday, anniversary or graduation message.

Prices are variable. While a video message between 10 and 15 seconds starring Eugenio Derbez has a cost of 3 thousand pesos, a material starring the actor Beto Reyes can be purchased for just 10 pesos.

The categories are diverse and range from actors, singers, comedians, conductors, athletes and influencers, to children, public figures and dubbing personalities.

Within the profile of each celebrity, the average response time of each is noted.

It is worth mentioning that users interested in the services of this platform can propose celebrities who, so far, are not available on the service

Business in digital

Although little is known about the success of this platform, the reality is that it makes clear the potential that the social media environment offers to generate income.

Although it is a reality that the service is far from the usual functioning of the most established social networks, the truth is that it capitalizes on the principle on which they operate.

The market is huge and seems to keep growing. Data published by Statsita indicate that worldwide there are more than 2.6 billion users from social platforms.

Added to this is the success that many personalities have found in these spaces, which has made influencer marketing an especially profitable business.

Recent studies indicate that the influencer marketing industry will be worth $ 10 billion by 2020, thanks to 43 percent of marketing teams experimenting with influencer marketing actions to define the real value it brings to their brand. .

The Hola mi fan platform supports your business on the principles that underpin these figures. On the one hand, it tries to capitalize on the benefits of social interaction proposed by social media spaces, while drawing on the fame of hundreds of celebrities who, without a doubt, add a vast community of followers on social networks more conventional.

