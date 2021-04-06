Would you pay $ 250,000 for a luxury smartphone?

By Nina dos santos

(CNN) – Smartphones just got smarter; or at least more expensive.

Priced at $ 250,000, Savelli smartphones come with an 18-karat white gold case encrusted with precious diamonds.

It is both a piece of jewelry and a gadget.

The mission of its makers, the Geneva jeweler Savello, was “to elevate a telephone to haute couture.

«It is the most important object that one has all the time; it’s in your hand, your pocket, it’s by your side when you sleep, you can touch it 100 times a day, ”Alessandro Savelli, the company’s CEO, told CNN’s Nina dos Santos.

The jeweler hopes to win the hearts of luxury shoppers, with the brand focusing exclusively on women.

“I think our clients are really looking for something special, a really beautiful object that they wear every day that is extremely visible and really is a part of who they are,” Savelli said.

The limited collection has 11 smartphones powered by the Google Android system and decorated with luxurious materials, such as sapphires and emeralds, and finished with ostrich, python and iguana leather.

The two most expensive models are limited to just 27 pieces. The handcrafted Emerald Night is embellished with 18-karat rose gold and 400 cut emeralds, while the Emerald Insante features 75 baguette-cut emeralds set on white gold.

The same techniques and materials used in jewelry making are used to produce the phones, according to Savelli.

“We don’t really see the mobile phone industry as a competitor,” Savelli said. “We see more watches and jewelry as our universe.”

Following its launch in Europe, the brand is now targeting eastern and emerging markets, such as China, the Middle East and Russia, where the luxury business is booming.