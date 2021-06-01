Would you pay 15,000 euros for nothing? They manage to sell an immaterial sculpture that will leave you amazed | Life

The Italian artist Salvatore Garau has managed to sell his latest work for € 15,000, and best of all, his work does not exist, at least with the naked eye.

Art is surprising, changing, and sometimes also unimaginable, and if you thought that thousands and thousands of euros have been paid for works of art that have not convinced you much, you may be surprised to know that there is an Italian artist who sells intangible (invisible) works for large amounts of money, the last for € 15,000.

We talk about Salvatore garau, and it is likely that it sounds familiar to you from an appearance in the news, because he is possibly one of the most famous artists of immaterial works on the planet, and after his controversial representation (invisible) of the “Buddha in contemplation” that “was” in the middle of the Plaza della Scala in Milan, has now been repeated with “Io Sono”, another work that no one can see, but that the artist assures that it exists.

Well, his new invisible or immaterial work was sold on May 18 at an auction organized by Milan Art-Rite, with a starting price of € 6,000, but it ended up selling for no less than € 15,000, as they comment on interestingengineering.

What gets the highest bidder is basically nothing, yes, something can touch, specifically a nice certificate of authenticity and guarantee of the work, an invisible work that must be installed in an enclosure within a room free of any construction, and in its center this invisible sculpture must be placed, in a space of 150x150cm, and marked with tape on the floor.

To promote his work, Salvatore appeals to philosophy and religion: “The emptiness is nothing more than a space full of energy and even if we empty it, according to Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle, the emptiness has a weight. Therefore, it has an energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, which is in us. After all, don’t we shape a God we’ve never seen? “

A Japanese art student has found another use for Amazon boxes: creating incredible, detailed cardboard sculptures.

And, as we said, it is not the first time that he has sold an immaterial work since he already exhibited his work “Buddha in contemplation” in the middle of the Piazza della Scala in Milan, a taped space on the floor, and that everyone could contemplate, or rather imagine its presence.

This goes to show that art is totally subjective, and that for certain people this sculpture is totally invisible and therefore worth nothing, but there are others who are capable of paying up to € 15,000 for that, air, or nothing.

Both the video of the news and the main image is from his work “Buddha in Contemplation”, because of his recently sold “Io Sono” there is “nothing”, but they assure that it exists.