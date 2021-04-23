Would you let them give you coronavirus for $ 7,000 for an Oxford University investigation?

If you want to earn $ 7,000, you should know that Oxford University in the UK is looking for volunteers who are willing to catch COVID-19 a second time.

To be part of the study, the British institution is looking for 64 volunteers who must be young people between 18 and 30 years old, in addition to that without exception they must have had COVID-19 naturally at some point in the past.

The scientists aim to measure the number of doses of COVID-19 that it would take for a person to become infected a second time, in addition to which will study how the immune system reacts to this second infection.

It should be noted that, so far, no researcher has studied these questions.

“When we reinfect these participants, we will know exactly how their immune systems reacted to the first Covid-19 infection, exactly when the second infection occurred, and exactly how much of the virus they received,” explained Helen McShane, leader of the research.

Young people who are selected as volunteers will be isolated for 17 days. They will also be in a hospital to make sure they receive all the necessary medical attention, in addition to being monitored there by the team of researchers.

If any of these people develop symptoms, then they will receive antibody treatment.

The full study is long, as it is planned to last 12 months, and after they leave the hospital, the institution will follow the volunteers for 8 more days.

McShane noted that, unlike the first study of its kind, this one has the potential to infect volunteers with some of the newer variants of the coronavirus.

“The original strain that appeared in China at the end of 2019 will be used, but the possibility of including one of the new variants is also being considered,” explained the researcher, according to a statement from the University of Oxford.

“The information obtained from this work will help to design better vaccines and treatments, but also to understand if people are protected after having Covid and for how long,” concluded McShane.

So now you know, if you are looking to have an extra income and have already suffered from the coronavirus, you could consider applying for this job and get the $ 7,000 that will pay you.

– You may also be interested: And the Fourth stimulus check? What are the IRS dates for making plus-up payments, third check and tax refund