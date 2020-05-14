“One night Philly [el hermano de Agassi] asks me to promise you one thing.

– Yes, of course, I promise. Whatever.

– Don’t let Dad give you pills.

– Pills?

– Andre, you have to listen well to what I’m saying. It is a very important. […] They are very small, round and white. Don’t take them.

– Okay, but what are those pills?

– Speed [sustancia química, normalmente metanfetamina, que estimula el sistema nervioso, aumentado la resistencia física].

– And what is that?

– A drug. It gives you a lot of energy. I know he will try to give you speed.

And indeed, when the national championship, which is held in Chicago, arrives, my father administers a pill to me. […] I take it and it feels good. “

This is an excerpt from the Open book, the superb biography that – with the masterful help of J.R. Pulitzer Prize-winning Moehringer – ex-tennis player Andre Agassi (Las Vegas, 1970) published in 2009.

“I hated tennis for 27 years. I hadn’t noticed it. It was like soldiers going to war: it’s harmful and a waste but you don’t see it until a while later”

Today, Agassi receives ICON. He is friendly, polite and at times smiling.

Your father built a hellish machine to train you: once he gave you speed even as a child to improve your game, he did not admit that he did not reach number one and made him believe that tennis was life. How is your relationship with him? It is good. As good as it can be [risas]. As good as he allows. Part of the book, part of the journey, is about forgiveness. Forgive yourself, forgive your parents, what they were, what they were not. He did the best he could. I understood that perhaps too late, but he is as good as he can be. Not everyone is how you want it to be. You have to accept them as they are.

Eight years have passed since the publication of Open, but talking to Agassi without mentioning the book is nothing short of impossible. Because Open is Agassi. From his hatred of tennis (the court turned into a prison) to his strange relationship with Brooke Shields, so far removed in depth and form from what was later his wife, Steffi Graf (Mannheim, Germany, 1969), with whom he has been 15 years married and have two children; her friendship with Barbra Streisand; all your makeovers; their defeats point by point; his eternal rivalry with his nemesis, the always impeccable Pete Sampras … Everything is there. Without consideration, but without exhibitionism. With the distance and depth that only time grants.

Agassi was active from 1986 to 2006, was world number one and won 60 tournaments, including the largest: Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open. USA, Olympic gold or the Davies Cup with the USA USA He defines himself as someone who “takes risks without being a player”, in clear reference to his idolized Las Vegas – which, incidentally, has managed to drag Steffi. He is in Madrid today for being the Longines Ambassador of Elegance, the historic Swiss watch firm. It has been since 2007.

Of everything confessed in the book [cosas como que tomó metanfetamina, que mintió a la ATP o que durante una larga temporada usó peluquín]What was the most embarrassing thing to admit? Embarrassing? The hardest thing is on the first page: saying that he hated tennis. I hated tennis for the first 27 years. He had not noticed it. When you sit down to try to make sense of your life you realize how disconnected you were with what you did. It was like soldiers going to war: it is harmful and a waste, but you don’t see it until a while later. When you’re out there pretending to be something you’re not, acting like you’re trying, but you know you’re not trying.

Andre Agassi wears a Longines watch on his wrist, a firm of which he is an ambassador. Ximena Garrigues / Sergio Moya

In 2009, when Open was released, he was already retired and out of public life. Why write that book? Why expose yourself so much? It was not about writing a book, it was about understanding my life, it was important to me, and that perhaps led me to write a book. And in the process of discovering myself I realized the parallels with other people’s life experiences. My intention was not for people to know me better, but for them to know themselves better. Sometimes through the ways and tribulations of another you can see yourself. We are all on a journey and it is not always easy. Some cases are more painful than others, but life is a painful lesson to learn. In tennis you are constantly dealing with the future, you have to put aside the past. The challenge for me was learning to live in the present.

There were those who did not sit well with so much brutal honesty. I am referring above all to cases like those of Nadal or Federer. Yes, there were some reactions. I expected them. But I think it is more respectful to answer if you have read the book and reflected on it. And honestly, I haven’t seen many tennis players read too much either. [risas]. I was a little disappointed with Rafa Nadal’s reaction [el español dijo que con algunas revelaciones del libro Agassi “hacía daño al deporte”]. I understood that, like Federer, he was protecting tennis. They probably love this sport, but it was not something very grounded on their part. In any case, I was not afraid to check out the book. The truth always fears fear.

In 2011 he entered the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the highest distinction that can be awarded to a tennis player. In his speech [Agassi no pudo contener las lágrimas en múltiples ocasiones] I was grateful to tennis for everything I had given her, including the love of her life, Steffi. How did you reconcile with this sport? It was when I found my way, when I found my own reasons to play. It happened in late 1997. I had an epiphany: I realized that if you don’t make your own decisions, your life doesn’t belong to you. I had to find my reasons. And my reason was my school, to help children who have no choice in their lives. At that moment, tennis began to be a gift, an opportunity. For the first time something important to me. And I started to enjoy.

Agassi, with his mane, playing at Wimbledon in 1991. Cordon

You have talked a lot about the loneliness of the tennis player. Is it really so distressing? Greater than that of the runner or that of the cyclist? Yes, because at least in these sports that you quote you can talk, communicate. You are not apart. Tennis is not talking, it is silence. There is a field of separation between you and your rival, but at the same time, you are very connected as much as you cannot touch him, smell him, or even hear him breathe.

Your agent, Steve Miller, says that you’re a normal guy, and that’s the feeling. Have you never been dazzled by the brilliance of fame, even in its infancy? Anything new is exciting, interesting. You are learning, and the principles are always fascinating. But that is short-lived and very insubstantial. When you are famous, everyone knows you, yes, but that does not change anything, neither how you live nor who you really are. If something is, fame is a distraction. Something that misleads you from the life you really want to lead.

One of the things that stole his tennis was the possibility of receiving an education. And, curiously, education has become the engine and reason for his life. It already has independent public schools spread across the US. USA I think the reason I have concentrated so much on education is precisely because of my lack of it. The result of this deficit is not having been able to choose throughout my life. Having no options, whether you have been successful or not, leads you to disconnect from the world, and that disconnection opens an infinite space to anger and despair. I don’t think that’s healthy on any level. The possibility of knowing yourself better, of knowing the world, means that you can take charge of your life without regretting anything. For me the only real way to create changes in the system is to give that possibility to children who would otherwise be subject to realities related to gangs, drugs or prisons, to break those circles of violence, those spirals.

Longines has been very helpful in this crusade. We share the same values: we have chosen to do something for and for the next generations. Working together made perfect sense.

Agassi with his wife, also the extenista Steffi Graf, in 1999. They have been married for 15 years. Cord

With all this, I imagine that in Las Vegas you will be a kind of local hero. Have you considered getting into politics? What has always interested me is getting things done. I don’t think it is necessary to go to politics or build from it. I don’t think politics gets involved or held accountable enough. But if I had to fit into politics, it would be in the educational environment. I think we are offering better opportunities for the future of these children who are part of our educational project.

I would like to know your opinion about Donald Trump, who you certainly dressed up as a couple of years ago for Halloween. I have met him on a couple of occasions and he has always been a gentleman to me. An interesting guy. I like Trump’s position on education, his idea of ​​how important competitiveness is, since being competitive makes us more responsible. Also from the Democratic Party, in their own way, they have encouraged the development of charter schools [centros con menos regulaciones oficiales sin dejar de estar homologados por las autoridades competentes] in the USA And that also means promoting competitiveness. But children are much more important than all of this.

