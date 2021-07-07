Would Spain have had a better chance of beating Italy if they had taken the first penalty?

Shutterstock / Alizada Studios ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ZNlUOvhRWn32qCXL2E_86w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/SxW9VRTqvjI8Q7_3ml.uGQ–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/42eef836365debf6ebfe4bd219a2ef5f” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ZNlUOvhRWn32qCXL2E_86w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/SxW9VRTqvjI8Q7_3ml.uGQ–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/42eef836365debf6ebfe4bd219a2ef5f”/>

The Spanish team was eliminated by the Italian team in the penalty shoot-out in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. Both teams were forced to decide the match in this fateful luck as they were not able to tie the breaker in the 90 minutes of the match or during the match. half an hour of extension.

On a penalty shootout, each team takes turns shooting. According to current regulations, the referee draws in which goal to shoot and which team will be the first to face the rival goalkeeper. On Tuesday night, the first to shoot was Italy, who managed to qualify for the grand final by failing only a maximum penalty against the two mistakes made by Spanish players Álvaro Morata and Dani Olmo.

Our study published in the journal Games and Economic behavior raises the following question: Does the team that takes the first penalty have an advantage? The theory remains plausible and attractive. It is consistent with the simplicity of the penalty shootout format, a simple competition in which both teams take turns trying to score from a fixed point 11 meters from the goal line.

However, we show that this is not the most decisive element.

Advantage for the first shooter?

The result of each shot in a penalty shoot-out is unambiguous – it is a goal or not – and it is clear which team is ahead. Given that approximately 75% of penalties end within the net, the order of the shooters can be important because it influences intermediate results. Shooting after the opponent can put so much pressure on players that they start to procrastinate. Many seem to take this point of view.

The subject has inspired a great deal of research over the years, and there are proponents of both interpretations. For example, an article published in the prestigious American Economic Review noted that shooting first significantly increases a team’s chances of winning, while later polls have not identified such an effect.

Read more

In other sports, the results regarding the “first-come-first advantage” are also contradictory. In hockey, for example, it has been argued that shooting first on a penalty shootout does not provide a significant advantage. In cricket, it seems that hitting first can even have a negative effect on the outcome of the match.

In our recent study, we asked whether it is the right to determine the sequence of shots, the right to choose which team shoots first, that matters, and not simply the fact that one can shoot first.

Heads or tails

To follow up on our hypothesis, we analyzed 207 penalty shootouts in 14 international soccer tournaments between July 2003 and August 2017, including the FIFA World Cup (10 penalty shootouts) and the UEFA European Championship (9) for national teams, and, as regards clubs, the two European cups of the Champions League (30) and the Europa League (68).

Before each penalty shoot-out, the referee tosses a coin in the presence of the captains of the two teams. The winning captain can then choose between taking the first or the second penalty. In theory, going second could be a strategic option considering that the goalkeeper is better than the other team’s and is more likely to make a save.

By accessing the official video footage, we were able to determine which captain won the draw and what decision he made for all 96 matches.

Surprisingly, it turned out that going first was not a dominant option. Only 56% of the captains decided to shoot first, while the remaining 44% sent their goalkeeper to goal first in the hope of an early save, perhaps believing in a “second-movement advantage”. At the European Championship, held in France in 2016, the decision to take a second shot was made even in the three penalty shootouts of the tournament.

The team whose captain won the toss won about 60 percent of subsequent penalties. This is significantly better than the 50% chance you would expect if the captains’ decisions made no difference.

Also, like most of the previous research, we did not find any advantage in being the first team to take a penalty, as the winning frequency of the first teams to take a penalty is only around 51% in these competitions. international soccer.

The order of the throws does not seem to matter, while the right to determine the sequence does. This may be because captains who win the coin toss are able to assess the relative strength of the goalkeepers and tossers from the two teams and then decide on the most favorable sequence.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.