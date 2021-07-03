Would Maya Hawke be the protagonist of the story?

Kill Bill 3 is a wish of many fans. Now, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he would like to do it with Maya Hawke as the protagonist.

Much is said about Kill Bill 3. Like the fans, Quentin Tarantino is also eager to take it forward. However, Uma Thurman is not very convinced to return to play The Bride, the main character of the film. Will he if his daughter Maya Hawke joins the cast? because this is the great wish of the director.

Maya Hawke, an actress we met in the last season of Stranger Things, is the daughter of Uma Thurman and the famous actor, Ethan Hawke. While the young woman is recording the fourth installment of the Netflix series, Quentin Tarantino already has plans for her in a possible Kill Bill 3. This was recently revealed by the director, who plans to retire from the cinema very soon.

Will it be the protagonist?

“The idea of ​​casting Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya would be something really exciting. I mean the villain Elle Driver is still there, Sophie Fatale cut her arms, she’s still there. They all got the money from Bill. Gogo had a twin sister, his twin sister could show up… ”Quentin Tarantino recently revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

At the same time, he added: “I think it is only to revisit the characters twenty years later and only imagine The Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is broken.” In the event that Kill Bill 3 comes true, it seems that the director wants the plot to revolve around Uma Thurman and her daughter, Maya Hawke.

This wouldn’t be the first time the 22-year-old actress has worked under Quentin Tarantino, as she was also part of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, he only had a short participation and did not appear as much on screen. Therefore, if Kill Bill 3 really happens, Maya Hawke would have the opportunity to be part of a big-name movie and in a leading role.