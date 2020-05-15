One of the most beloved characters in the saga was not always going to be the reference to wisdom and good as we know him now. For a moment it was thought that Luke would turn to the dark sideBut there was someone important who prevented this from happening in episode six because he was very clear about the story he wanted to tell.

Released in 1983 it was, in his time, one of the most criticized for its children’s theme and the inclusion of the most hated creatures in the Star Wars universe, the ewoks. In any case, it ended up being well received as it was considered a worthy closure to the trilogy. In this movie we already found out about the true identity of Darth Vader and now Luke wants to get him out of the dark side.

After a fight that seems to be won by the Emperor, Darth Vader saves his son from certain death, but ends up dying. In the middle of this story, Mark Hamill tells how he wanted his character to go to his father’s side in an interview for SiriusXM.

“I remember complaining to George about something in ‘Revenge of the Jedi’. And I said, ‘It’s so predictable,’ and he said, ‘Mark, don’t forget. These things were made for children. His original intention was to make films for children! Adolescents and minors. And we’re bringing in our adult sensibilities and that’s where we were wrong, “Hamill shared.

If only some of this had been left in the new trilogy. Anyway, what’s done is done. But it would have been interesting if the original story had been this way. But it was not the only thing he said about it in this anecdote that he has told on several occasions.