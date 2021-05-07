Would jewelry bear the stamp of Luis Miguel and Colombian ex-girlfriend? | Instagram

A former partner of singer Luis Miguel has declared himself willing to launch to collaborate with “Sun of Mexico “ in the launch of a new line of jewelry, it transcended.

It is the Colombian Alessandra zurek, who currently works as a businesswoman dedicated to the sale of sportswear and recently assured that she is willing to help Luis Miguel in his new facet in the business world.

The history of Alessandra and Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri has its antecedents at the beginning of 2018, and it was recently that the businesswoman revealed aspects of her relationship with the artist and declared herself willing to collaborate with him by confirming that the interpreter of “Hasta que me forgets “and discographic producer will star in his own line of jewelry.

It should be remembered that since the beginning of the pandemic, Luis Miguel has not reappeared in public, nor has it happened after the premiere of his series on Netflix.

Likewise, they assure, during this time, “Luismi” would focus entirely on this project together with the production that would lead to his life on the small screen.

Apparently, the former partner of Aracely Arámbula and father of Michelle Salas, has turned to a new facet in his life, that of a businessman, so he would seek alternative forms of income, along with his artistic career.

For some years now, it became known that Gallego Basteri has stayed away from the stage after he has not been able to interpret in the same way due to his ear disease, which prevents him from having the same performance as before, a disorder called “Tinnitus “, which apparently has no cure.

Surely when you see the fiction you will have noticed that the considered “maximum star of the show” has captured it in one of the episodes, which is why, according to the scenes, he decides to undertake the purchase of a “vineyard”.

The reality is no further, since Luis Miguel launched his own brand of v! No called “Único”, derived from a very special process which gives it a touch with all the distinction and the hallmark of the 51-year-old artist himself. he would have devoted his full attention.

It was in 2005 when Luis Miguel launched his own drink, a Cabernet Sauvignon produced in Chile from 2003 to 2018 in the Chilean vineyard Viña Ventisquero.

It is also known that it reached a price between 15 thousand wholesale but can currently be obtained in Mexico through the official website www.vino-unico.com/, which makes home deliveries.

Its cost is 1,199 Mexican pesos for a box with 3 bottles. In addition, you can purchase a box with 6 bottles of the “Único” wine for 2 thousand 99 pesos.

“That’s how he met Luis Miguel”

Zurek would begin his romance with the “Puerto Rican” after he ended his relationship with the presenter Desiree Ortíz, however, he assures that to date he maintains an “excellent relationship” with the “Mexican star”.

We met like this overnight, we never had mutual friends, things in common, nothing. It was something like this normal, it happened, I met him, we met, and it was like that, he said in an interview for the Ventaneando program.

Alessandra expressed deep admiration for her famous former partner for whom she was full of compliments:

A super intelligent person, highly educated, he knows what he wants, with a strong temperament, a prince, he knows how to treat a woman, he knows how to reach her, he is that, well, as they say ‘The Sun’, he was born to to shine, and just as he was born to shine, so it is with a woman ”.

In the same way, he confirmed the intentions of Luis Miguel to debut as a jewelery entrepreneur.

This design is part of them, all of them, it will have a special touch, and well here I am clear, to the help of whatever they need, the friends are unconditional, which has led us to today, an unconditional friendship as the song says ” .

It was the businesswoman who was very reserved when asked about one of the most delicate issues in the enigmatic life of “Micky” as many call it, the disappearance of her mother, Marcela Basteri, however, she assures that regarding the disorder of your hearing is better.