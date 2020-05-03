The Ross and Rachel series is known for many things, including their catchy song, but this was not always the plan, the original opening of ‘Friends’ was going to be bad.

That’s right, in case the producers had followed through with their initial plan, the opening sequence would have had a very different song and one that could have hurt the show.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, ‘Friends’ debuted on NBC in 1994 and came to an end in 2004 after ten successful seasons, the series followed a group of six young adults, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey. and Ross; that they lived in New York City and did everything possible to balance their social, personal and professional lives.

Many ‘Friends’ characters, situations and jokes are now part of popular culture, including the theme of the series, when it comes to TV series, the theme songs are more important than most people think, as they can dictate whether a show will be successful or not, after all it is the first impression.

However, When production was still in development, producers had a different song in mind for the premiere, and they actually presented the pilot episode with that song, and a very different sequence.

The original opening song was R.E.M’s ‘Shiny Happy People’, although the song is catchy, many find it annoying as well, and that would have played against the series.

The theme of the series is ‘I’ll Be There For You’ by The Rembrandts, the lyrics of which were a collaboration between the group and the developers. and composers Michael Skloff and Allee Willis, and it was rerecorded as a complete song after being so well received by the public.

The original opening of ‘Friends’ was going to be bad and if the producers hadn’t changed it, it would have ended up affecting the series most likely, which, in 2019, celebrated 25 years of being released and will soon have a special on HBO Max. .