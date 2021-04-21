Would it be discriminatory to implement a vaccination passport?

The political debate regarding the vaccination passport 2:53

(CNN Spanish) – Immunity or vaccination passports have been named as a tool that would help return to normalcy.

Through its use, tourism could be reactivated, for example. However, some say it could mean a discriminatory measure, considering that there are countries that do not have equitable access to vaccines.

Will they be implemented? Dr. Elmer Huerta looks at it in this episode.

Today we will see what the idea behind an immunity passport is, and why a committee of the World Health Organization recently decided that this is not a fair measure.

Vaccines and immunity passport

Vaccines against covid-19 are a reality and – at the time of writing this episode – more than 919,600,500 doses of the vaccine have been administered and more than 207,978,800 people are already fully vaccinated, a number that represents 2.73 % of the world’s population, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

This is certainly good news, considering that vaccines have been developed in less than a year and many people are already benefiting.

Faced with this reality, and in an attempt to promote international trade and tourism, some countries have presented the idea that it would be convenient for those who are already fully vaccinated to carry a type of document that attests to this condition.

What is a vaccination passport?

In other words, that document -on paper or electronic- baptized as a health or vaccination passport, would specify:

What type of vaccine the person received, The batch of those vaccines and the date they were administered, AND it could be used to access certain places that require it, such as: Restaurants, public shows or other places that request them OR would serve to travel to countries that require it.

With that immunization passport, some think, it would be allowed to return to some of the life routines that were had before the pandemic, since business and pleasure trips are restarted as soon as possible.

However, there are some issues that need to be resolved before those health passports can be implemented. Some are of a biological nature and others of an ethical and legal nature.

The implementation of this passport from the ethical level

From a biological point of view, it has been found that some vaccines may not be as effective against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

So important is this fact that the US Food and Drug Administration has published guidelines for vaccine manufacturers to adapt their products to the new variants.

It would then be of little use for a person to have a vaccination passport and to be able to carry or be susceptible to being infected with a variant in their destination or to carry the virus to their country of origin.

From a legal point of view

From a legal point of view, it has been argued -among other things- that not being the mandatory vaccination, it would not be fair to request a vaccination document if the person decided that they did not want to be vaccinated.

This, according to some specialists, would constitute a discriminatory act. Not everyone thinks the same, of course.

On the other hand, with the development of immunization programs against covid-19, a huge inequality has been revealed in the acquisition and distribution of vaccines, calculating that the richest countries in the world have most of the vaccines produced so far.

The problem of unequal access to vaccines

That, according to the WHO, is the main point for which in the declaration on the seventh meeting of the Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulations on the pandemic it was agreed to recommend to the member countries … and we quote: “Do not require proof of vaccination as a condition to begin with, given the limited (although growing) evidence on the performance of vaccines in reducing transmission and the persistent inequity in the global distribution of vaccines ”.

Later, they add the following …

The committee “strongly encourages member states to recognize the potential of proof of vaccination requirements, to deepen inequalities and promote differential freedom of movement.”

Although some states in the United States are in favor of those immunity passports, New York has an experimental program called Excelsior from IBM to access certain places if you have been vaccinated or have a recent negative test for covid-19. Other states, such as Florida and Texas vehemently oppose it as an outrage on individual liberty.

It is not yet known what will happen to this idea of ​​immunity passports. It is possible that, for now, it will continue to be an initiative of some private companies.

