Netflix has created a series that from the hand of Henry Cavill has become the favorite of many, and despite the fact that ‘The Witcher’ has been based on the novels created by Andrzej Sapkowski, the series has some references to video games from the same name, and a new rumor suggests that the second season may bring many elements of one of the best games in the franchise.

‘The Witcher’ curiously is known by many fans for the excellent video game saga that was based on novels, which were created in the early 1990s by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which consist of a total of eight books. But many did not know about this before the series, until Cavill himself admitted that he had his first approach to the adventures of Geralt de Rivia thanks to the game ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’.

That is why, according to the We Got This Covered portal, he said that ‘The Witcher 2’ would have references to ‘Wild Hunt’. The popularity of this game was part of the reasons why Netflix agreed to give the series the green light.. In addition to that many fans have noticed that the series uses an aesthetic style very similar to that of the series and has several references to the game during the first season.

In the game, The Wild Hunt refers to a group of ghosts who are hunting Ciri and they are just waiting to harness the power of their blood. According to the portal, ‘The Witcher 2’ would have references to the game ‘Wild Hunt’ and could even continue in future seasons. And although it will not be an exact decal, since the series still adhere much more to the novels.

But this news makes it clear that Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ will not spend every season adapting Sapkowski’s novels, and instead intends to forge its own path at some point. In any case, some rumors suggest that Official information on the second season of ‘The Witcher’ will be available very soon.