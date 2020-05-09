Due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, Marvel Studios had to stop the recordings of their projects, Among them the series that he is preparing for the streaming platform, Disney +, so it is likely that the series will be delayed in their release dates, however, it was revealed that ‘WandaVision’ did finish its recordings.

2020 was painting to become the year of Marvel, since he was going to mark the start of phase 4 of the MCU and was going to debut his new series, which would allow him to further expand his universe, but with the appearance of the Covid-19 virus, all his plans fell apart and he had to modify your calendar.

So the studio planned to present two of its new series this year, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and ‘WandaVision’, who were already in the final stretch of production, when they had to interrupt the recordings, however, the expert Liz Hill revealed (through Murphy’s Multiverse), that the series that will have Scarlet Witch as the protagonist, he did manage to finish his recordings.

In this way, the series would only need to go through the editing room so that it can reach the streaming platform, since the visual effects have been concluded, unless the production needs to re-perform some scenes, but if this is not the case, the series could arrive this year, as it was I expected.

The only downside is that the studio planned to release ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​first, This production is still missing several weeks of recordings, so if ‘WandaVision’ has a spoiler about this series or breaks the continuity of the program, it is likely that Marvel decides to delay the premiere of both series, even though Scarlet Witch’s already Be prepared.

In this way it was revealed that ‘WandaVision’ did finish its recordings, However, its premiere would be delayed so as not to reveal spoilers of the series that went before it and that have not yet concluded their production process, so we will surely have to wait a little longer, before we can know these new ones. series.