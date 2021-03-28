would have delivered “El Chapo” and Coronel

Emma Coronel was captured at the end of February.

DRAFTING. A couple of weeks ago, the United States justice captured Emma Coronel, the wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, allegedly for her ties to international drug trafficking. However, that event would only be the beginning of a series of events that have revealed the betrayals that exist in the underworld of the mafia.

According to international media, Coronel, would have managed to make a deal with the authorities to avoid a long sentence. Apparently, the woman would expose several “big shots” of the Sinaloa Cartel, including her husband.

Because of this information, the woman’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, said that Emma Coronel’s life was in danger, since the criminal gang thought she was a “snitch.”

However, later other details came to light, which showed Coronel not as a “snitch”, but as a “victim.”

A friend of her husband’s betrayed her

At the beginning of March, a new name was related to the Guzmán-Coronel case, it was Dámaso López Núñez, alias “El Licenciado”, who is serving a sentence for drug trafficking in a prison in the United States.

It was the same US authorities who revealed that “El Licenciado” was a protected witness, so local media affirmed that it was he who brought Coronel to justice.

But apparently, the decision to cooperate with the “gringo” justice could cost López Núñez dearly.

Unofficial versions indicated that the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), National Guard (GN), as well as the State Police, have implemented a security operation to protect the relatives of the “Lawyer”.

The man received a few weeks ago, a reduction in his life sentence to only 14 years in prison, thanks to the information he provided in the so-called “trial of the century.”

According to various reports, the Sinaloa Cartel wants to take revenge on López Núñez, for his betrayal and for messing with his leader’s wife.

Handed over to his friend

“El Licenciado” was captured on May 2, 2017 in the Anzures neighborhood of Mexico City.

He was sentenced on November 30, 2018, after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in a court in Alexandria, Virginia. The ruling included a $ 25 million embargo.

The compadre of “El Chapo” had already accepted his responsibility in the trafficking of at least 450 kilograms of cocaine a couple of months before his sentence was read to him.

Later, López Núñez agreed to allow his defense to make an agreement with the US prosecutor’s office. Manuel Retureta, the drug trafficker’s lawyer, asked Judge TS Ellis that his client be confined in a southwestern prison, something that was granted.

The drug dealer is currently being held at USP Canaan Penitentiary in Wayne County. It is a minimum security confinement camp, located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Read also: “El Licenciado” betrayed Emma Coronel in exchange for fewer years in prison

Cooperation

During the trial against “El Chapo”, who is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in the US, Dámaso López assured that Guzmán delivered letters to Emma with instructions on the direction of the Sinaloa Cartel.

He also related the discussion to deliver a GPS watch to the drug trafficker and to know his exact location in the cell for the escape from the Altiplano in July 2015; where Colonel Aispuro was involved.

But Dámaso’s testimony not only contributed to sinking “El Chapo” in prison, it would also have been key in the accusations against Emma Coronel Aispuro. The ex-model could spend the rest of his life behind bars, thanks to the accusations of “El Licenciado.”

