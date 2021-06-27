Would Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley still be together today?

The actress Bonnie wright speculates about the future of Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley, two of the great protagonists of the ‘Potterverse’. Harry Potter: All his films ordered from worst to best. Harry Potter: The main differences between movies and books.

The saga Harry Potter ended up on the big screen a decade ago, but surely many fans still wonder what happened to the characters in fiction. For example: Were Harry and Ginny Weasley, one of the great couples in history, still together happily after ‘The End’? According to the actress who played the little Weasleys, yes.

“She and Harry, of course, are still together and have a lot of fun. He keeps things under control and is busy being a father,” he said. Bonnie wright in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, in which he has spoken of his love for the series and how much he misses his character. Also, like any fan, also imagine what would have happened in the future if we had gotten to see it, both in the movies and in the novels on which it is based, written by JK Rowling. And continues on Ginny:

“We know she became a professional Quidditch player, so she’s probably super sportsman. She’s probably going around the world, and the kids would be at Hogwarts and have more freedom. I have so much fun making up these stories! I often wonder. what would their house be like, where would they live and what would happen next “

Although Wright has his own theories, there are certain details of the future of Harry Potter and company that we do know, thanks to the two parts of the work ‘Harry Potter and the cursed legacy (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)’. The story, which is canon recognized by the author, focuses on the magical adventures of the children of Potter and Draco Malfoy, and also feature adult versions of well-known characters such as Hermione, Ron, and Ginny. Thanks to this theatrical branch we know that Harry became Head of the Department of Magical Security of the Ministry of Magic, a position in which he takes care to ensure that nothing similar to the Voldemort era happens again. About Ginny, we know that she retired as a professional Quidditch player to take care of the three children she had with Harry.

Perhaps in the not too distant future we can see this continuation of the story on the big screen with an adaptation of the play. For now let each fan find their own stories for these fictional characters, who were born on paper and now take on a life of their own in the creative minds of their most devoted followers.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io