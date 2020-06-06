Despite the fact that today Star Wars fans still can’t forgive Disney what it has done with its favorite saga on the big screen. There was another time, where fans were not at all happy with the famous Gungan from the prequels., but it has been revealed that his actor, Ahmed Best, is set to return as Jar Jar Binks.

Few characters in ‘Star Wars’ history have generated as much hatred from fans as the odd Jar Jar Binks. And that, when ‘The Phantom Menace’ was released in 1999, Interntet was not what it is today, but fans’ hatred was still heard for the studio and for its actor who gave it life.

For those who are too young to remember, the reaction Jar Jar received from fans was much more violent than the one recently received by the Rose Tico character (played by actress Kelly Marie Tran) for her role in Ryan Johnson’s also divisive ‘The Last Jedi’.

So much was the hatred that the actor received, that a few years ago Best confessed on his social networks a message along with the image of his son, where he was completely opened from the terrible thoughts that had crossed his mind after all the insults, attacks and even threats he received after his participation in ‘Star Wars’.

“It has been 20 years since they started a media attack against me that still affects my career. This was the place where I was about to end my life. It is still difficult to talk about it. I survived and now this little one is my gift for survival, “Best wrote on his social networks some time ago.

But now it seems that Ahmed Best is ready to return as Jar Jar Binks at any opportunity that comes his way to do it in live-action again. He made it known in a reply he made to a fan who asked him if he would ever return. In addition, the actor has not distanced himself completely from the character since he has lent his voice in different productions.

I would return as #jarjarbinks but it really depends on the story. https://t.co/5sjTdsdV0X – Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) June 5, 2020

Despite the ‘Star Wars’ trilogy that each generation grew up with, there always seems to be a “problem” for fans Those who can take a franchise or character to heaven, or in the same way if they don’t like it, can ruthlessly sink and despise it. What do you think about a possible return of Jar Jar Binks?