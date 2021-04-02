Would Eiza González Hawkgirl be in the DC universe? – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

In the last hours, the Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez It became a trend on social networks after it was published that she would be part of the DC Universe by playing Hawkgirl.

Several accounts uploaded to social networks that Eiza, 31, was confirmed to appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which unleashed emotion among all her fans, since they even imagined her as a superheroine.

However, in a short time the rumor had to be denied and clarified that it was all part of a joke by the April Fool’s Day, held every April 1.

Chain Cinemex, via Twitter, he posted that he wished this joke would come true so he can see it in superhero movies.

April Fool’s Day, which takes place every April 1, is the equivalent to April Fools Day which is celebrated in different countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, England, Germany, France, Belgium among others.

Until the middle of the 16th century, the New Year celebrations began on April 25 and ended a week later. But on January 3, 1565, by means of the Edict of Roussillon, the king established that the New Year be passed to January 1.

It is said that several French and Protestant colonies in the United States They were slow to adopt the calendar of Pope Gregory XIII and they continued to celebrate the new year from March 25 to April 1. For this reason, they were considered by some as the ‘April Fools’ (April Fool’s Day translates to’ April Fools’ Day ‘).

Today, people decide to take this day to make jokes and ridicule others.

By: Excelsior