Would Cynthia and Carlos Rivera have Pati Chapoy as their godmother?

Was the journalist, Pati Chapoy, who apparently has anticipated the plans of the couple made up of Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera, who has already confirmed that she is willing to be his wedding godmother.

The television figure, Pati chapoy, firmly believes that the love that Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera have shown over several years materializes at some point in front of the altar, so before the couple announce their plans, the host of Ventaneando herself has signed up to be the guest of honor at this celebration.

Although the pair of singers has not announced any plan in particular, the Mexican presenter has announced that she is more than willing to participate in the long-awaited link and not only as a guest but as the “godmother of honor” upon knowing this was himself “former academic“Carlos Rivera who, surprised, reiterated the invitation.

Pati, you know that I love you, that you are part of my life, we’ll see, let us organize the wedding first, he said with laughter, he also reiterated to the communicator all his love from him and his partner, was the message that the Outstanding singer and theater and television actor reiterated the expert on the issues of celebrities.

They will get married?

However, apparently the “driver of Ventaneando“It will have to wait longer since recently it was Carlos Rivera himself who clarified all the controversy that has surrounded this issue in recent days.

After being questioned after his arrival at the Mexico City Airport, Carlos Rivera was approached by the cameras and thus responded to the insistence of the media to know more details about his relationship with the Coahuilense and there were already plans to join in the altar.

The Mexican interpreter ended by stating that they have been sharing a life together for a long time, so when asked if they would marry, he replied:

It is not necessary, but if necessary I will make you happy. We will see, but for now we are happy “, said the interpreter of” I was waiting for you “, in the same way he ended up confirming what was already an open secret, which for a long time has already lived in free union with the Cohauilense.

The Mexican artist stated that “he was not yet ready to take this step” yet he shared that their relationship “is going from strength to strength.”

Despite this, the followers of the acclaimed and beloved couple of the show do not lose hope that the famous lovers will soon be encouraged to take this step.

It should be reiterated that the details of their courtship have always remained anonymous, reserving their lives in a totally private environment without exhibitions or public displays.

What has also given rise to various rumors from the alleged orientations of the native of Tlaxcala, to comments in which they refer that the couple had already married in secret.

It was at the beginning of this 2021 when precisely in the evening Tv Azteca they transmitted some images in which the couple was appreciated in a furniture store, which immediately triggered the versions that they were in search of ideas for their home.

This after Patricia Chapoy Acevedo herself shared in a past broadcast that Cynthia Rodríguez would have confirmed that together with Carlos Rivera she would have bought a house.

As can be seen, Ventaneando is one of the programs that closely follow the steps of the couple, which were currently captured in recent days in a luxurious fashion aisle in the city of Miami, Florida, United States.

