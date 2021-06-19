Would covid-19 affect the brain? One study indicates yes

Dr. Elmer Huerta, an oncologist and specialist in Public Health, analyzes the results of a preliminary study published by the University of Oxford and Imperial College London, which indicates that there has been a small decrease in the gray matter of the brain in people after having infected with covid-19.

The CNN collaborator assures that we must not scare people, but we must insist that the best that the population can do to prevent any damage to health is to get vaccinated against the disease.