Chuck Liddell was the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion between April 16, 2005 and May 26, 2007, successfully defending the title 4 times, facing and defeating Randy Couture twice, once to win the title and once to defend it and also successfully defended against Tito Ortiz, he finally lost the title to Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

In a round of questions and answers via twitter, Liddell was asked, of the current 205-pound fighters with whom he would like to fight, to which he replied:

jon jones because I think I would have matched up well with him style wise. I would have been given him trouble because it would have been very hard to take me down and I would have been landing some insane power punches during my prime. I also have a longer reach than my stats detail https://t.co/QwP6mjUTHj – Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) April 8, 2020

Lidell knocked out 13 in his 21 fights won and although he fell on a negative streak in his last fights, the names he lost to were Rashad Evans, Maurício Rua and Rich Franklin; being his last fight in UFC June 12, 2010.

The Iceman He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009, and among other achievements and records, he has the highest number of knockouts and the highest number of victories, all of this in the UFC and in the division of the Semi Heavy Weights.

However, his last fight, considering that we do not think he will fight again since he is 50 years old, was at an event for the company Golden Boy MMA, and it was a third fight against his friend, Tito Ortiz.