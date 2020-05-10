‘Avengers: Endgame’ was not only the closing for 10 years of stories in the MCU, but also for several main heroes. One of them was the well-deserved happy ending that Steve Rogers had, but according to an actor Captain America could return to the MCU in a possible spin-off of ‘Endgame’.

It was thanks to the actor who was in charge of giving life to Red Skull in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Ross Marquand, who launched the idea that Captain America could return in a spin-off of ‘Endgame’. Focusing the story of the movie or series on Steve’s final mission to return the Infinity Stones.

Red Skull was introduced in Captain America: The First AvengerHe was introduced there as Johann Schmidt as the head of HYDRA and the first antagonist for Steve Rogers. On that occasion Red Skull was portrayed by Hugo Weaving, however, due to a complicated schedule, Weaving had to be replaced by Marquand in the last two ‘Avengers’ movies.

After the first Captain America movie, Red Skull’s actual whereabouts were unknown after his attempt to wield Space Stone. But, It was thanks to ‘Endgame’ that fans learned what happened to the villain by becoming the guardian of the Soul Stone in Vormir.. So at the end of ‘Endgame’, in Steve’s mission to return the Infinity Stones to their respective timeline, he had to cross his path with Red Skull once again.

Thanks to an online interview with Awesome Con Online, Ross Marquand was asked about the chances of Red Skull returning in the MCU. Marquand only made a few suggestions on how this might happen., and how this could trigger a new movie that everyone wants to see in the MCU.

“When he jumps into the time machine at the end of ‘Endgame’, he goes away for a second and then returns as an old man. But I think it would be really interesting to see what happens every time you return those stones. And I think it would be a fascinating movie in itself. I hope Red Skull returns. He is cursed with infinite knowledge, so he may not mind revenge. I hope he comes back, we’ll see, “said Marquand.

Although this is highly unlikely to happen as Marvel Studios has said that ‘Endgame’ served as the end of an era for the MCUBut this Captain America story and his journey back to the Infinity Stones is something fans want to see so maybe one day it will pass. For now, Marvel is focusing on what ‘Black Widow’ hit all the theaters on November 6 of this year.