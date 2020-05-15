Lion.- Mauro Boselli not only does not forget the Lion, but is open to returning to retire with the Fiera, if the board so wishes.

In an interview with Carlos Guerrero, through Instagram, Boselli narrated in detail how he left the León in 2019, after playing with Fiera since 2013 and reaching second place among the club’s historical scorers, with 130 annotations.

“I returned to León now, recently, I was in December to visit my friend … in León I have my house, very good friends and I will never leave it”, he commented in the interview with “The Warrior”.

Speaking of football, (going back to León) is something that doesn’t depend on me. If it had been for me, I would never have left, I what I did for the club, the money I stopped earning to continue in that institution and if it had been for me, I would have retired there. “

The Argentine, a three-time scoring champion in Mexico, did not shut the door on him to return to dressing in emerald, although right now he is concentrating on Corinthians in Brazil.

The affection for the Lion will not be taken away by anyone and obviously if Jesus (Martínez) wants to call me and says ‘Mauro, do you want to come to retire here?’, Obviously I will attend him and for me it will be something impressive And if that doesn’t happen, there won’t be anything left that I could have done, because when I played there I gave everything, gave my best, gave results and neither do I owe the club anything, nor the club to me ”.

“What if you mark Jesús (Martínez)?” Asked Carlos Guerrero.

“On my part there is no problem, the phone is open and if he ever wants to talk to me and obviously if he intends to return to the club, obviously I will listen to him as I heard before and from me nothing will happen “

A simple celebration

He also clarified that his break with the directive was not due to how he celebrated his last goal, in November 2018 against Pachuca, simulating walking with a stick.

There is a lot of talk that this celebration was for the board, but that celebration was for my friend who made the trip to Pachuca and I told him to travel and come back by car and I told him ‘your waist kills you because you are old’ and there it was my friend, in the audience, for him I celebrated like this ”.

The exit

Mauro said that in July 2018, after training at the León Stadium, Jesús Martínez summoned him to speak. The striker believed it would be the first talk about his renewal.

I go up to the box and he says to me ‘Mauro, I have to tell you something: an offer came to the club, a very important offer, from Arab soccer. I am telling you to study it … if you are determined to leave, we are going to accept it because we also have the (new) stadium project and that will be very useful for us. ’”

Boselli rejected the offer at the time and believes that that could harm his future on the team.

At that very moment I say to him ‘Presi, I don’t want to leave, I want to retire here at the León club, you know that and I’m not interested in money.’ ”

At that time, León was trying to raise funds for the construction of a new stadium, a project that has been stopped today by the exchange rate.

He (Martínez) told me that today he had the first leg of the stadium, that he did not know in the future how much he could offer me and I left there and went to my house and I was thinking about an offer that was a tremendous amount.

Thereafter, Boselli and the board did not return to the issue of renovation, until the club asked him to reduce his salary to 30%, arguing the expenses of the new stadium and the application of a salary cap on the staff.

There is no offer, there is no intention, but with the hires they made and chatting with the other footballers, I realized that this (the salary cap) was not true … it means that they were telling me that they did not want me to stay in the club”.

Following the player’s statement, announcing that he would only stay one more tournament, the team responded by asking him to find another club.

The error was the statement, but it was what came out at the time. I wanted to end the speculation that if I renewed or not … get the statement out and as we say, don’t screw with me any more with that. “

He says he received offers from Toluca and América, but he rejected them because he did not want to play in Mexico with a club other than León.

At that time I was blind and did not want to play in any club other than León. I told the president, ‘If I go, it will be from Mexico’ and I did not hear any offer from Mexican soccer. Toluca also called, but I did not even hear proposals. “

Royal offer

He also recalled an offer from Rayados de Monterrey in 2013, just after being a two-time champion with León.

I had a proposal from Rayados after the first year, a proposal came that was 30, 40 percent above what I earned in León. ”

At all times, Boselli says he is in love with Club León, while concentrating on giving up with Corinthians, where he has played since last year.

The love I have for León I will never change and at that moment when I left the only thing I felt is that I could not play in a club other than León … but today I cannot think of anything other than Corinthians, because I am in glory ”.

