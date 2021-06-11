Would Aracely Arámbula deny Luis Miguel a third child? | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that actress, Aracely Arámbula, had to give three children to Luis Miguel, however, he finally refused to do so. What would be the reason?

According to various versions that have circulated, Aracely Arambula and the so-called “Sun of Mexico“They would have signed a contract, it stated that”The Chule“He had to give the singer three children for whom he would give him the amount of 50 thousand dollars for each one.

In addition, among other conditions, she also allegedly pointed out that Arámbula could not continue with her career and that she was forced to be a housewife and dedicate herself to her children.

This, according to the supposed document in which the interpreter of hits such as “Hasta que meorgos” and “Loving you is a pleasure”, in which, among other conditions, did not allow to involve their children in their career or pose with them in photographs without prior authorization.

Similarly, she could not have children with another man and would not make her relationship with a new partner public, according to a magazine publication.

On several occasions, Aracely Arámbula Jaques herself has denied this information, however, the singer cannot speak about this supposed arrangement or the details of her past, present and future relationship with Luis Miguel.

The protagonist of productions such as La “Doña” and “La Patrona”, among others, is currently the mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámburo, two adolescents aged 14 and 12 respectively.

So far, Arámbula Jaques, has kept his little ones totally protected, preventing his face from being portrayed and would even prevent Luis Miguel Gallego himself from mentioning them in the third and last installment of his bioseries.

Although at first it was speculated that the famous ex-partner of the show could reach a negotiation and that even the native of Chihuahua could participate in the plot under a series of conditions.

It has been confirmed that the histrionic would not give her authorization for her name or image to be used in fiction,

However, according to his legal representative, Guillermo Pous, he would reveal, he did not rule out the fact that his client, the television actress, appeared in fiction, this, given the fact that the scenes of the last season are already recorded and the booklets are already closed.

For his part, the 46-year-old star, who would have “negotiated” with the producers of the story whom he stressed, did not want reference to either her or her children in the plot of Luis Miguel: The Series that embodies the life of your ex partner.

The news would undoubtedly make all fans of fiction sad who longed to know the love story that the greatest music star lived with the famous Televisa member between 2005 and 2009.

How did your romance come about? and Why did “Micky” choose Arámbula for the mother of his children? They are just some of the big unknowns that fans still hope will be clarified at some point.

The interpreter of melodramas such as “Abrazame muy fuerte”, “Soñadoras”, “Acapulco, cuerpo y alma”, among many others, would seek above all to take care of her image before the public and towards her children in view of the controversial scenes when certain scenes of diverse women who crossed by the life of the “Sun”.

Recently, it was the last chapters of the second season that have generated great controversy after Gallego Basteri’s eldest daughter was recreated after having a relationship with the artist’s former manager.

It is now that the “influencer” and “model” have raised the possibility of a lawsuit against the producers and involved for the unauthorized use of their name and image.