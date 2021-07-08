Would a bitcoin ETF protect crypto investors ?: T. Massad

(Bloomberg) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, known as the SEC, is faced with an important decision: Should it approve a fund traded in bitcoin? Although it would be best to pass it only after Congress has strengthened regulation of cryptocurrencies in general, the likelihood of that happening in the near future is low. Therefore, the next best option is for the SEC to conditionally approve an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in a way that enhances transparency and integrity in the industry.

A bitcoin ETF would be a way for retail investors to invest in crypto without having to buy it and deal with the complexities of custody. Several applications to create Bitcoin ETFs have been pending with the SEC for years. To determine the ETF’s share price, they would rely on bitcoin price indices derived from trading on crypto markets.

The problem with these markets is that they are not regulated; Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton was apparently unwilling to go ahead with any ETF applications due to well-founded concerns about the risk of fraud and manipulation in the underlying spot market. The SEC does not have the authority to regulate these markets, because it can only regulate those that trade securities. Bitcoin and the other widely traded tokens are not securities. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also does not have this power as it regulates the futures and options markets.

This means that none of these agencies have the authority to define standards applicable to Coinbase, Kraken and other crypto markets based in the US It also means that investor protection is weak. There are no rules to prevent fraud, manipulation, and other abusive practices. There are no disclosure or reporting requirements. There are no conflict of interest prohibitions: some markets have their own portfolio operations that can compete with client operations, and some have financial interests in listed crypto assets.

Read more

Many of those who believe that Gary Gensler, the new SEC chairman, should approve an ETF argue that the market has grown so much today that it is difficult to manipulate. Some also point out that there are now bitcoin futures that lead in pricing, and these are listed on CFTC-regulated exchanges.

All of this is useful but not sufficient.

The SEC could use the ETF approval process to improve the transparency and integrity of trading in crypto markets. Approval would be granted on the condition that the ETF price is based on an index of markets that meet certain prescribed standards, similar to those of the securities and derivatives markets.

These could include standards on reporting and disclosure, fraud prevention, governance, prohibition of conflicts of interest, risk management, operational security, etc. This would create a market incentive for them to adopt such standards and for negotiations to flow towards them. In addition, it could create an outline for future legislation.

The CFTC, for its part, could incorporate similar standards into its crypto derivatives approval process, which may involve examining the risk of manipulation in the underlying spot market.

This approach could also build on work done over the past decade to improve financial benchmarks for commodities, something Gensler is quite familiar with from his tenure as CFTC chairman a decade ago and after handling cases for manipulation. of the libor rate. These cases led the International Organization of Securities Commissions to develop principles that establish standards of integrity and transparency that must be met by widely tracked price indices, such as those used in the oil industry.

This approach could also provide an incentive for decentralized markets to develop ways to meet such standards. Decentralized finance is an increasingly important part of the crypto ecosystem, and this would avoid the common problem that regulations often favor the largest and best-capitalized players in an industry.

Some might say that passing an ETF only further legitimizes an industry that we should be trying to contain. But the traditional approach to financial market regulation is to refrain from such judgments and instead demand transparency and integrity in the markets and let investors make their own decisions.

So if Congress is unlikely to act to improve regulation of crypto markets, let’s create incentives for better self-regulation. This type of conditional approval would be a way to enhance transparency, integrity and investor protection, not just its mass appeal.

Original Note: How a Bitcoin ETF Would Protect Crypto Investors: Timothy Massad

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP