worth less than € 3 and is causing a sensation

A little over a year ago Mercadona gave the great news to the users of the Valencian supermarket: it finally recovered the frozen mochis and began to sell them for the 2020 summer campaign.

Shortly after announcing the return of the mochis, Mercadona reported in a statement that it was selling 9,600 units a day.

This product was withdrawn in 2018 to improve its quality and after continuous requests from users, the chain, Juan Roig’s company, put them on sale again and established them as one of the most demanded and desired products.

At Mercadona there are, for now, three flavors: coconut, mango and pistachio. They come six units and the box is worth € 2.66.

Now, this same product has just arrived at Lidl and it is causing a sensation, especially because there are flavors that are not available in Mercadona. In the German multinational there are four different boxes: vanilla, coconut, mango and chocolate. The price is € 2.55 and there are also six units.

As can be seen on the Lidl website, the mochis landed in their establishments in mid-June and since then they have begun to reach the different supermarkets that the multinational has in Spain.

From what can be read on social networks, the flavors that are succeeding the most are chocolate and vanilla.

Some have even been surprised to discover that Lidl also sells mochis.

