worst week since 2008 – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Wall Street accelerated losses on Friday at the close of a volatile session and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 4.55%, thus ending its worst week on record since 2008, in large part due to investors’ panic selling in the face of the coronavirus crisis, as governments and central banks try to contain its economic impact.

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones index reacted strongly to the 11% plunge in the price of Texas oil and ended up cutting 913.21 points, to 19,173.98 integers, mainly weighed down by the firms Walt Disney (-9.43%), 3M (-9.18%) and Coca-Cola (-8.44%).

For its part, the selective S&P 500 fell 4.34% or 104.47 points, to 2,304.92; and the Nasdaq index fell 3.79% or 271.06 points; up to 6,879.52.

In the whole of this week, which started with a “black Monday” and has followed the rhythm of a roller coaster, the Dow has lost 17.30%, the S&P 500 14.98% and the Nasdaq 12.64 %.

The sectors of public services (-8.18%), essential goods (-6.53%) and real estate (-5.48%) were the most affected, and only energy (0.96) closed in green %).

According to analysts, the New York stock market had more volatility than usual because different types of options and futures expired at the same time, which usually results in higher trading volume and oscillations between negative and positive terrain.

The S&P 500 index has declined by 7%, triggering a Level 1 Market Wide Circuit Breaker trading halt. US equity markets will resume after 15 minutes. – NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) March 18, 2020

The opening was mixed and the indicators came to operate in green, but investors bet on sales after the state of New York joined that of California, ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses and asking the population to seclude in their homes as much as possible to avoid contagion by coronavirus.

Likewise, the federal government agreed with Mexico to suspend non-essential border traffic, a measure similar to that agreed with Canada on Wednesday.

Towards the end of the session, the sinking of the Texas barrel had a contagion effect on the stock market, which stood at $ 22.53 after falling 11%, and almost 30% for the whole week.

The markets do not seem to calm down in the face of the measures that central banks and governments are taking to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus, and less so in light of the forecasts of analysts such as Goldman Sachs, who estimate that next week jobless claims will be at The US will skyrocket to about 2 million.

Last week there were 218,000 applications, the highest number since 2017.

In other markets, at the close of Wall Street investors were turning to safe assets and the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 0.874%, while gold rose to $ 1.489 an ounce. The dollar was gaining ground against the euro, which was trading at $ 1.0685.