Worst option in Subway: avoid sandwiches with salami and ham

Subway is one of the most popular fast food restaurant chains in the United States. It specializes in the sale of submarine or Italian type sandwiches, sandwiches and salads per serving, the truth is that Subway is everywhere. Is found in the third position at the business levelRight after McDonald’s and KFC (respectively), it is not for nothing that it has the most locations of any fast food chain in the world. It is one of the best known and most accessible fast food options, whether you are traveling or simply are away from home. It’s normal to consider Subway a much healthier alternative to a greasy burger and fries. However, we have news for you: some of their sandwiches are just as unhealthy (even worse).

Of course with such an introduction, there is an unavoidable question What’s the worst sandwich you can order at Subway? Keep reading. According to statements by Bonnie Taub-Dix, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It, Subway’s Worst Menu Decision: the sandwiches stuffed with meatin principle because they contain a large amount of fat and sodium, if you add to this the additional fat and calories from mayonnaise and white bread The result is catastrophic! Therefore, the options that contain cold cuts of ham, salami, mortadella and cheese, are the ones that it will always be a good idea to avoid. If you add to this some french fries, a soda and a cookie, your caloric intake will increase considerably.

Such is the clear example of one of the most popular and all-time favorite combinations on the Subway menu: Combo Cold Cut. Specifically, it contains: ham, salami and bologna sausage. Even considering the vegetables that it is normal to add such as lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers and olives, it is still the least light and healthy option. The nutritional contribution of a 6-inch Cold Cut sandwich is (15 cm) as follows:

– 440 calories

– 25 grams of fat (6 grams of saturated fat)

– 1,210 milligrams of sodium

– 38 grams of carbohydrates

– 2 grams of fiber

– 5 grams of sugar

– 18 grams of protein

As we mentioned at the beginning, one of the most worrying aspects of this sandwich is its high sodium content. The sausages it contains are characterized by their high salt content, which is related to a increased risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, fluid retention, among other conditions. It is also important to mention that currently high sodium consumption is one of the most worrying aspects in the diet of Americans, it is estimated that they can consume on average around 3,400 mg of sodium per day. However, dietary recommendations endorsed by various health organizations limit sodium consumption to less than 2,300 mg per day; for more context: eThat’s the equivalent of 1 teaspoon of table salt.

The suggestion most nutritionists agree on is bet on a turkey breast sandwich, without cheese, with whole wheat bread and plenty of vegetables. It is a great alternative to take care of your health, body weight and be careful with sodium and fat intake, while still enjoying! Turkey is not only one of the best protein options of high biological value, low in calories, light and with a lot of nutritional value, do not forget to be generous with vegetables such as lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes. Also, whole wheat bread is a great solution for increase the intake of fiber in the daily diet and thus benefit the digestive, intestinal and cardiovascular systems. On top of the dressings, choose the lighter versions like mustard, olive oil, vinegar, or a splash of your favorite dressing.

