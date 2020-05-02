The number of employed persons decreased by 285,600 people in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter (-1.43%) and stood at 19,681,300, the first damages of the coronavirus crisis. Is he further decline since 2013.

The unemployment rate it stands at 14.41%, which is 63 hundredths more than in the previous quarter. By sex, employment decreased this quarter by 147,400 men and 138,200 women. By nationality, employment fell by 248,600 people among Spaniards and by 37,000 among foreigners.

By age, employment falls in almost all groups. The greatest decreases occur between those between 35 and 39 (–73,600) and among those between 40 and 44 years old (–65,400). The number of employed only grows in the group of 55 and over (73,400 more).

The statement of the state of alarm It has had important repercussions on the EPA of the first quarter of 2020, both in the conduct of interviews and in the measured variables. Although the effects of COVID-19 have only manifested themselves since week 11 of the baseline 13 this quarter, various aspects of the survey have been affected:

– Occupancy has dropped by 285,600 people in the first quarter. But keep in mind that this figure does not include those affected by an ERTE with suspension of employment that, according to the methodology of the EPA, are considered occupied while said suspension is less than three months.

– On the other hand, the suspension or reduction of working hours of workers affected by a ERTE, together with the influence of other types of absences from work, it has been reflected in the effective hours of work performed, which have decreased by 4.25% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

– For his part, the unemployment has increased by 121,000 people. However, it is likely that many workers who have lost their jobs have been classified as inactive (their number has grown by 257,500 this quarter) because they have been unable to meet the job search conditions that the EPA’s definition of unemployment determines to be considered unemployed.

In addition, employees decreased this quarter by 286,000. Those with an indefinite contract decreased by 30,700, while those with a temporary contract decreased by 255,300.

By sector, employment decreased this quarter in Services (275,900 less), in Agriculture (–9,100) and in Construction (–6,200). On the other hand, it increases in the Industry by 5,600 people. In the last year employment increased in Services (207,900 more) and in Industry (60,800), while it decreased in Agriculture (–54,900) and in Construction (–3,600)

What is EPA

The Labor Force Survey (EPA) has been carried out since 1964, the current methodology being that of 2005.

This is a continuous and quarterly investigation directed at families, the main purpose of which is to obtain data on the labor force and its various categories (employed, unemployed), as well as on the population outside the labor market (inactive). The initial sample is about 65,000 families per quarter, equivalent to approximately 160,000 people.

