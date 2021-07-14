Worst economic crisis since the 1990s fuels unrest in Cuba

(Bloomberg) – Cuba experienced its largest street protest in decades on Sunday, when thousands of people marched demanding freedom and food. The deepest economic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union, an increase in COVID-19 cases, power outages and increased use of social media helped increase discontent with the 62-year-old communist regime.

Economic depression

The pandemic devastated the island’s economy. As tourism came to a halt, the economy contracted by 11% in 2020, which according to Economy Minister Alejandro Gil is its deepest depression since the early 1990s, when the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe it deprived the nation of allies and business partners.

In response, this year the government ended many subsidies and eliminated the decades-old dual currency system. The changes were necessary, but they also unleashed an “inflationary spiral,” according to the Cuban Ministry of Finance and Prices. Some economists estimate that inflation could exceed 400% this year.

Covid-19 outbreak

At the beginning of the pandemic, Cuba kept COVID-19 infections at bay and created two vaccines of its own. But the infection rate is now increasing, even though the island of 11 million people has administered 7.5 million doses of vaccines. On Sunday, the country reported 6,923 new cases of coronavirus and 47 deaths from covid-19, both figures corresponding to daily records. President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Monday that having so many infected and isolated people is hurting the economy by forcing the island to dedicate its limited electrical resources to hospitals and recovery centers.

Hungry protesters

Cuba imports many of its basic products and the government, which has liquidity problems, has had difficulty keeping the shelves supplied. Recently, it limited people’s ability to exchange their Cuban pesos for dollars, one of the key elements of the January reform package, because the government needed the cash to finance imports. Those problems, combined with the broader economic recession and skyrocketing inflation, mean that many Cubans are not eating enough. Along with the chants of “Freedom” and “Down with Communism” that were heard over the weekend, one of the key messages was “We are hungry.”

Read more

Exodus

The economic recession is also accelerating emigration. As of May of fiscal year 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol said it detained 23,066 Cubans, far more than the 14,015 it had detained in the entire previous fiscal year.

Power outages

Cubans are also enraged by the continuing blackouts. On Monday, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Livan Arronte, said that a combination of breakdowns in power plants, an increase in energy demand and problems importing fuel due to US sanctions, had led to rationing. of energy. Venezuela, once a trusted ally of Cuba for oil supplies, has also failed to provide much help as it struggles with its own economic crisis.

Embargo and Twitter

For the Cuban authorities, the protests have two causes: the 59-year-old US trade embargo and social networks. The embargo tightened in 2017, putting even more pressure on Cuba’s economy and reducing the number of nations willing to do business with the island.

The regime also says that the US manipulated Cubans through social media into joining the protests. The number of Cubans with access to social media has exploded in recent years. On Monday, the government would have restricted access to some sites, including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Original Note: Worst Economy Since the Soviet Union’s Collapse Fans Cuba Unrest

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP