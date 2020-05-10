The striker, Marinho, from Santos, made comments about some of the technicians he worked with during an interview for the YouTube channel Desimpedidos. While the player praised Jesualdo Ferreira and Jorge Sampaoli, current and former coach of the alvinegro team, respectively, there were no such good words for Mano Menezes.

“The point is that I have to respect the coach playing or not. For example, I worked with Tite at Inter and I didn’t even play for the professional. I was champion and top scorer in basic competitions, I was called up for the Brazilian under-20 team. , but he didn’t play professionally. And Tite was the coach, but he’s a guy I admire, differently from Mano Menezes. The guy didn’t treat me like a professional. As much as I can’t play with him, treat me with respect The first thing he did when he arrived at Cruzeiro was to say: ‘Ah, you are the one with the’ I didn’t know ‘, right? ”Imagine, what respect does the guy treat his athlete? Is it like that? already fell into my concept from there “, reported Marinho.

“He’s a guy that I have no desire to work with and he was the worst coach I ever got, not because I didn’t play, but because I didn’t respect the athlete as he deserves. I wasn’t a medallion at Cruzeiro when I arrived, but who helped me took him there was Luxemburg, coach of Real Madrid, of the national team … What are you going to say? Perhaps the worst coach I ever got was this one “, added the player about the coach he worked with in Cruzeiro in 2015.

Marinho had only twelve matches and a goal for Cruzeiro in 2015. Then, the striker went to Vitória, where he stood out.

As for Jesualdo, Marinho paid more praise. “He is very big daddy, gives morale to everyone … He embraced the players. Everyone accepted his way of working. Of course he still had little time at the club, but we hope he can help a guy who is a winner, has good references out there. The Hulk told me about him. We see most of the players in Europe who have worked with him speaking well of him. He is not at Santos for nothing. He is the winner. May we get a lot of what he has good for our evolution and growth “, commented on the Portuguese coach.

About Sampaoli, Marinho pointed out that the Argentine coach was very demanding in training. “Sampaoli was always strict, he charged a lot, he appealed too much. There was a time when we started doing the warm-up and he said: ‘If you are going to do this shit there, it is better to let me know that I leave here and you are alone there “He was a guy who gave a lot of scolding. He always played silly and kept working. His intention was to make him find the pass in a space that he couldn’t find,” he said.

“But he was a very nice guy with people, with reporters … Of course, he never let anyone watch the training, except the warm-up. Many people thought he was not like that, but he went there and adopted the Boys da Árvore, used to give them breakfast, he was always a big daddy “, said Marinho about the current Atlético-MG coach.

.