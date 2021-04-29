Worsening global chip shortage hits Apple, BMW, Ford

(Bloomberg) – The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse, and automakers on three continents joined tech majors Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in blaming production cuts and revenue losses from the crisis.

In a dizzying 12-hour span, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan; BMW AG to reduce shifts in factories in Germany and England; and Ford Motor Co. lowered its full-year profit forecast due to a chip shortage that will extend into next year. Later, Caterpillar Inc. indicated that it may not be able to meet the demand for machinery used by the construction and mining industries.

Now, the same companies that benefited from rising demand for phones, laptops, and electronics during the pandemic that caused chip shortages, are feeling the blow. After an excellent second quarter, Apple CFO Luca Maestri warned that supply restrictions are reducing sales of iPad and Macs, two products that performed especially well during crashes. Maestri said this will reduce revenues by $ 3 billion to $ 4 billion during the third fiscal quarter.

“It is a struggle and you have to be in daily contact with your suppliers. You have to make sure you are important to them, ”Nokia Oyj CEO Pekka Lundmark said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “When there is a shortage in the market, factors like how important you are to the big picture, how strong your relationships are and how you handle expectations come into play.”

Meanwhile, companies supplying chips are reporting increased sales and are pledging to invest billions to expand capacity as they struggle to keep up with demand. Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, said demand for the phones is increasing as life returns to normal in some markets that had been blocked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

STMicroelectronics NV, a key chip supplier to automakers, said profit for its auto and power unit increased 280% in the first quarter.

Samsung, which is a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that the shortage of components will contribute to a drop in revenue and profits this quarter at its mobile division, which produces its Galaxy smartphones.

The critically necessary semiconductor deficit has forced the entire auto industry to cut production, leaving dealerships low on inventory just as consumers emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns. Just last week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. joined the list of manufacturers with a stoppage of operations.

Beyond Apple, the chip shortage threatens to slow a nascent rebound across the smartphone market. Worldwide shipments increased an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter, helped by a host of new models and China’s rapid post-pandemic recovery. Shortages of components like application processors could undermine that momentum for the remainder of 2021.

At Ford, the shortage will likely cut production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, CFO John Lawler said in a press call. The automaker expects chip supplies shortages to hurt profits by $ 2.5 billion.

