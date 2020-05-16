Encouraged to stay at home to avoid exposing themselves to the new coronavirus, many families have preferred to buy processed foods, which last longer in the pantry.

Industrialized foods last longer in the pantry, but favor obesity – one of the risk factors for covid-19

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

The problem is that choosing these items – which tend to be more caloric and less nutritious than fresh foods – may in the medium term end up leaving your consumers more vulnerable to falling seriously ill with covid-19.

The alert comes from Brazilian agronomist José Graziano da Silva, who headed the UN agency for Agriculture and Food (FAO) between 2012 and 2019.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, Graziano recalls that obesity, a disease often caused by poor diet, is considered one of the main aggravating factors of covid-19.

The large number of deaths from the disease in the USA, where 42% of the population is obese, reinforces the thesis. Many American hospitals have reported that most adults hospitalized for covid-19 have problems with overweight.

Graziano also says that the increased demand for processed foods in supermarkets has hurt small farmers, many of them dependent on open markets. With the slightest movement in these spaces, several small producers fear they will not be able to maintain their activities and have started to discard fruits and vegetables.

“We need to value local production and consumption circuits”, he defends.

Today a consultant at Instituto Comida do Amanhã, Graziano has been quarantined on his farm in the interior of São Paulo.

Between 2003 and 2004, he was Minister of Food Security and Fight against Hunger in the Lula government, when he helped implement the Zero Hunger Program.

Graduated in Agronomy from USP, he holds a PhD in Economics from Unicamp (State University of Campinas), where he was a professor, and a post-doctor from the University of London and the University of California-Santa Cruz.

In the interview with BBC News Brasil, Graziano also criticized changes made by the Jair Bolsonaro government in food security policies and said that “there is a complete disorganization in the response” of the federal agencies to the current challenges in the sector.

In response to criticism, the Ministry of Citizenship enumerated initiatives to support family farming and poorer citizens during the pandemic (see the agency’s note at the end of the text).

Check out the main parts of the interview.

José Graziano da Silva headed the UN food agency between 2012 and 2019

Photo: UN / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – The executive director of the UN Food Program said in April that, because of the new coronavirus, the number of people at risk of starvation could go from 130 million to 265 million. How to combat the problem?

José Graziano – Implementing food security policies. Not only for those who are starving, but also for those who are threatened with hunger and who suffer from malnutrition in general.

We have an even greater number of obese people, 804 million, and obesity is one of the elements that can aggravate covid-19. Obese people under 60 are much more likely to die than non-obese people.

BBC News Brasil – Mr. Could you cite examples of food security policies that could be applied on a global scale? Are the poorest countries in a position to implement them alone?

Graziano – The best examples are school lunches purchased locally from family farmers, and the Food Acquisition Program in its purchase version with simultaneous donation of food to people at risk of food.

It is difficult for these programs to be implemented by the poorest countries, because there is not only the question of the financial resources they require, but mainly the infrastructure they need to have in the area of ​​food security policies.

Implementing a local purchase for school meals, for example, suggests that there is a network of schools that have at least one kitchen or a place that can prepare their products. And this situation is very distant from the reality of most African countries, for example.

BBC News Brasil – Mr. praises the food security policies adopted in Brazil in recent decades. However, a survey by the Ministry of Health found that the number of obese people in the country increased 67.8% between 2006 and 2018. Were there any flaws in these policies? What needs to improve?

“There is a big problem with logistics and distribution. We need to value local production and consumption circuits. Think more about proximity products, seasonal products, fresh products that are closer to us and have more nutritional value, than those that are highly processed”

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Graziano – There is certainly much to improve. The dimension of obesity was neglected in the first moment of the Zero Hunger, in 2002. The concern was so much in providing food that it was not asked about the quality of that food. Only afterwards do we start giving priority to family farming purchases for school meals, for example. This law is well after the start of the Zero Hunger program.

But the problem of obesity has a lot to do with innovations in the food industry. The speed with which the industry is able to produce new ultra-processed foods goes far beyond the capacity of the government to regulate this matter.

What I think is lacking is a more agile regulation, mainly of Anvisa and consumer protection mechanisms, like Procon, for product labeling and to prevent the population from continuing to be literally deceived by the advertising that is made of food products.

BBC News Brasil – What are the risks of food shortages in Brazil during the pandemic? Are we in a better or worse situation than countries in other regions?

Graziano – Brazil is a traditional food exporter. I see no imminent risk of running out of food, especially since we are entering the full harvest. Except for a localized fault, due to a cut in the route, or a problem with the logistics of supplying cities here or there.

We are much better off than other countries that depend on food imports, like most African countries. These, yes, are at risk of severe food crisis.

BBC News Brasil – In many countries, the covid-19 reinforced nationalist attitudes. Borders were closed, and the export of medical products was restricted. Is there a risk that these restrictive actions will extend to the food trade? How would that impact Brazil?

Graziano – If that happens, then we are at risk of a global food crisis. This was what happened at the peak of prices in 2008 and 2010. Many countries, such as Argentina and Australia, which were affected by a drought, restricted grain exports.

This sparked wild prices and a rush to buy. It has completely deregulated the international market.

I do not see that the situation is the same, because at that time world stocks were fair. Today they are relaxed. But it is always a possibility if there is a panic, a rush to buy and stockpile.

BBC News Brasil – The 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights established the human right to adequate food. However, in this crisis, we have seen that even in rich countries, such as the USA, covid-19 has killed people who had health problems associated with inadequate nutrition, such as obesity. Why didn’t even these nations manage to enforce this right so many decades after the declaration?

Graziano – Many countries have succeeded, but unfortunately it has not come out of a rhetorical statement. No effective measures were taken to provide adequate food.

“More than three weeks is enough to change eating habits. If we stop eating fruits and vegetables during this period, it will certainly be more difficult to recover from this habit after the pandemic”

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Few countries, including Brazil, have taken actions to implement a permanent food security policy that guarantees healthy eating for all.

Unfortunately, the last governments, in particular the current one, initiated a dismantling of food security policy, starting with the extinction of Consea (National Food Security Council), and culminating in an attempt to purchase Conab (National Supply Company), which it would make the food purchase program of family farmers unfeasible, which is one of the highlights of Brazil’s food security policy.

BBC News Brasil – What are the practical impacts that these changes have on the current scenario?

Graziano – The most evident impact is the delay in responding to the situation of food crisis that we are entering. We are seeing small farmers not having a market for their products, starting to throw away products because they have no way to market them.

And we are seeing an increase in the number of people in the bread lines, in popular restaurants, which are gradually closing. Finally, there is a complete disorganization in the government’s response in the area of ​​food security. This is a reflection of the dismantling of the food security policy that began with the extinction of Consea.

BBC News Brasil – Small farmers say Brazil’s agricultural policies favor big commodity producers. Does the criticism proceed?

Graziano – Yes. And I think it has a lot to do with the export sector. The big commodity producers are the ones that supply the products exported by Brazil and that are fundamental for the inflow of dollars that the country needs so much.

One way to balance this is to reactivate the family farming acquisition program, PAA, which guarantees a market for small non-commodity producers as well. We don’t just eat commodities.

We eat a lot of fruits, vegetables, eggs, poultry. Animal products that are raised locally. They are not export commodities.

BBC News Brasil – Which category of producers should be prioritized in the current scenario?

One in five Brazilians is obese, says Ministry of Health

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Graziano – Without a doubt, small producers, family farmers. Not only because they produce most of the food we eat, but because they are the most fragile and need credit support and food purchase policies from family farms.

BBC News Brasil – Although the science associated with agriculture seems to be advancing at speed, we have witnessed the outbreak of large and repeated epidemics among livestock – the last of which, African swine fever -, which oblige producers to sacrifice millions of animals and impact the global food supply. Should this animal breeding model be rethought?

Graziano – I don’t think this epidemic has anything to do with the industrial model of animal husbandry. I think it has a lot to do with the intimate contact that man has with (wild) animals and the lack of protective equipment and hygiene measures.

But I think that this industrial model can be improved if greater hygiene care is taken mainly by the human beings who process these animals.

BBC News Brasil – American biologist Rob Wallace, who is researching this topic, says that the frequency and destructive power of recent epidemics – such as African swine fever, SARS and avian flu – are due to the progressive reduction in the genetic diversity of herds and the advancement of large-scale agricultural production over forest areas, which expands the interface between wild pests and human activities. What mr. think?

Graziano – I am not an expert, but I share the concern about reducing genetic diversity and destroying forest areas. It is not the first virus that comes from areas of forest or wild animals. The case of ebola and Zika are recent examples of this.

BBC News Brasil – Many academics have speculated about positive legacies that covid-19 may leave us. Is there anything beneficial that could happen in the field of agriculture and food?

“World stocks (of food) are loose. But it is always a possibility, if there is a panic, (of having) a rush to buy and store”

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Graziano – It is too early to say about positive effects. I would emphasize two points of concern. First, the nutritional quality of the products we consume in the pandemic.

The trend is to consume non-perishable products, since we have to reduce trips to the supermarket or fairs. This can accentuate the problems of overweight and obesity in our population, especially children and women.

More than three weeks are enough to change your eating habits. If we stop eating fruits and vegetables during this period, it will certainly be more difficult to recover from this habit after the pandemic.

The second concern is that we rely on a global supermarket that does not exist. We think that, with the world being supplied, our pantry will be. It’s not like this.

There is a big problem with logistics and distribution. We need to value local production and consumption circuits. Think more about proximity products, seasonal products, fresh products that are closer to us and have more nutritional value, than those highly processed such as sausages, sausages, which we don’t even know what’s inside and have a huge amount of condoms that they don’t make well to health.

We must value healthier food, more natural food. I hope this is the great lesson that we learn in this pandemic.

Response of the Ministry of Citizenship to José Graziano’s criticisms:

“It is important to highlight that Consea, as well as the other councils linked to the Presidency of the Republic, was extinguished. However, all the competences that existed in these bodies were distributed among several folders of the Federal Government. With this form of administrative organization, the actions government agencies become faster and more efficient.

As an example of this, it is possible to mention the edition of Provisional Measure nº 953, of April 15, 2020, which released R $ 500 million will be used to strengthen the Food Acquisition Program (PAA). The funds will benefit around 85,000 families of family farmers, in addition to 12,500 entities and 11 million families in social vulnerability who will receive food, many of them riverside. These funds will start to be committed starting this week and will continue for the next few months. “

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

