worse concentration, it takes longer and the IQ is lowered “as if we smoked marijuana”

You start reading this article, but enter a notification from Instagram and take a look at it. Ah, look who has liked the photo. You go back to Engadget, you advance a couple of paragraphs and a sound on TV catches your attention: what a bad ad! This… Ah yes, the article. One more paragraph, but someone comes into the room and talks to you. You answer while you keep reading. Yes, about the Madrid elections, huh. So bad for productivity… Well, Díaz Ayuso… As if we smoked marijuana! And Pablo Iglesias … You finish the post and the conversation ends, and you haven’t heard anything.

This is what happens, according to various scientific studies, when we put our head in multitasking mode: we want to cover everything and we end up not taking care of anything. Or, in the best of cases, we take twice as long to process it and internalize more irrelevant data. Doing several things at the same time makes us focus worse on each issue, which causes us to take longer and be less productive.

And not only that, research from Stanford University indicates that multitasking could also affect our cognitive ability, generating memory lapses and lowering our IQ in a way very similar to what we would experience “smoking marijuana or staying up all night”.

The aforementioned study explains that the human brain can only truly concentrate on a single task at a time, so, by pretending to do several things at the same time, the result is counterproductive: we are slower and perform worse.

What’s more, the brain needs time to retain and process informationAs a result of constantly switching from one job to another, that process is repeatedly interrupted, not completed, and we are left with fragmented and unimportant data, while forgetting what is important.

Mental health problem

Another study from the University of Sussex suggests that multitasking is also could be related to emotional problems such as depression or anxiety. The research specifies that, when doing several things at the same time, we assume that we would have to finish them earlier than if we did them one by one, and when this does not happen because the brain is not able to take on all the work with the same capacity as in individualized, increase stress and anxiety and lower self-esteem, which, ultimately, can lead to depression.

The Sussex study also indicates that multitasking could change the structure of the brain, since those responsible found that people who regularly performed several tasks at the same time had less brain density in the anterior cingulate cortex, a region in charge of empathy and cognitive and emotional control.

In this way, multitasking would not only have a negative impact on immediate productivity, but also could lead to bigger problems in the long run.

You think you are multitasking, but you are not

Despite the fact that scientific evidence has long pointed to the inefficiency of multitasking, this one has a relatively good reputation in certain circles, such as business, where some entrepreneurs or great managers congratulate themselves that their success is due to the fact that they have done everything in their company, and at the same time. Studies, however, indicate that people who think they are multitaskers are delusional and actually work worse.

Research from Pennsylvania State University, called Multitasking: The good, the bad, and the unknown, points out that multitasking may seem rewarding on the surface, but just the blockage of switching from one thing to another wastes up to 40% of uptime. “Much of the time is used to deactivate the previous task and start the mental processes that the new one requires,” the study points out.

A conclusion also reached by researcher Clifford Nass, from Stanford University, who points out that people who feel like great multitaskers really are not. In his study, Nass found that people used to multitasking retained and classified information worse than those who used to do the tasks individually, and were left with the most irrelevant details.

From the scientific journal of Mental Health Verywellmind they point out, however, that the habit of multitasking Yes, it could be beneficial for very specific groups, like that of people who work in audiovisual media, since they are used to receiving stimuli in different formats and processing them as compact information.

This post also explains that for many people multitasking is not an option, but a necessity. For these cases, they recommend that these individuals try to use the 20 minute rule to maintain a high level of productivity and a correct mental balanceInstead of constantly changing jobs, try to focus all your attention on one task during that time before moving on to another.

The context change

Beyond the intention or need to want to multitask in the workplace, today multitasking also invades a good part of our leisure and rest time, a reality that some researchers have already dubbed context switching or, in Spanish, context change.

This, as in the assumption that opens this article, would be nothing more than being exposed to the many stimuli of a world full of screens, notifications and smart devices that makes us constantly change occupations, both at work and at leisure.

And that, as it is still a variation of multitasking, it would have the same negative effects: less ability to concentrate on a single thing -such as reading this text at once-, greater ease of distraction, less information retention, internalization of irrelevant data, mental overload and emotional problems.

Researchers disagree on the best way to avoid these negative effects of the digital age. The most common recommendations in this regard go through disable device notifications while doing one thing, establish schedules in which to look at certain applications – so as not to be constantly looking at mail or social networks – or flee from screens and devices a few hours a day. However, there is still no relevant research that addresses this issue in all its complexity.

Image 1 | Thomas hawk