Users of social networks also shared the results of the words “men” or “women, and the suggestions are worrisome, because the TikTok application, although it is no longer exclusively for children and young people, minors continue to be the majority in this social network

By: Luz Camacho

Since the start of the health contingency for Covid-19, the application TikTok ceased to be exclusive to children and youth, with the user union exceeding 30 years, however, the youngest continue to be the majority in the social network.

Although the Chinese app openly prohibits harassing or abusive behavior towards minors and also does not tolerate videos of naked minors, pedophiles and pedophiles have reportedly begun to search for new victims there.

Recently, social network users on Twitter have shared screenshots of what appears in the search engine of TikTok when you put the words “girls“,”children“”mens“o”women“The suggestions that appear are troubling.

Here are some of the messages from users after seeing the suggestions that TikTok:

Unfortunately this is so, no matter how many times you give the matter the immediate action is to limit and take care of what the children see and share, since the sick are adults and good at hiding, on the other hand @tiktok_us should block those searches. – Damián Wayne (@Jon_dam) May 7, 2020

How to protect our children if they will use TikTok?

To prevent our children from sharing compromising material or receiving direct messages, the short video application introduced a set of parental controls.

With the “Family Safe Mode”, parents can directly control the activity of their children in this application from their own phone, remotely, without having to access the children’s device.

Or simply, do not let our children download the application.