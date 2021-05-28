Worrying message from Eiza González: “This industry destroys me and my mental health”

According to the Univision program, El Gordo y la Flaca, Eiza González shared a message that has left some of her fans worried and upset. While others are indifferent. “God help him!” Some have told him on Instagram. Others: “Better say: greed and my little humility are killing me”, “You need to have God more present in your life, he cures all ills.”

They have also laughed at his relief, thus highlighting that his feelings are that of many others in various jobs: “Every industry and every job,” commented a follower of the program. They even recommend that if they do so badly then that he leave that environment and work, so that he stops complaining: “Well so stop working there and stop complaining”.

“Honestly, this industry destroys both me and my sanity so badly sometimes. Like Jesus Christ ”, wrote the Mexican actress on Twitter, hence this message that El Gordo y la Flaca took to their Instagram. And for this message, many of her followers have sent her, at least on the bird’s network, virtual hugs and lots of love to revive her, hoping that she will soon feel better: “I love you, queen, you are a great woman, I wish you all the force of the world, stay very small and I send you a virtual hug ”.

Honestly this industry chips away at me and my mental health so badly sometimes. Like Jesus Christ. – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) May 27, 2021

And so many they offer to protect her at all costs.

pic.twitter.com/84UEEIdPEb – scholarship (@icareselena) May 27, 2021

Others have taken advantage of the message to share with Eiza how they also feel in their respective jobs, stating that they understand how she feels. In the end they wish him well and send him their blessings.

Eiza I hear you .I work in an industry that chips at me alot plus I am a type 1 diabetic it affects my health alot but I hang in there like it or not..I sometimes just want to disappear..but you are a beautiful person ♥ ❤ hang in there ok..god bless..😍😇🥰 – Michael Randolph (@RandolpMichael) May 27, 2021

