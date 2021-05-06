Worry !, Lizbeth Rodríguez faces contagions | Instagram

The red lights have been lit for Lizbeth Rodríguez. The beautiful former host of Exposing Infidels has reported that the infections have finally reached his work team, which is why sugira is canceled.

The former star of Badabun He indicated that they will stop his tour of recordings of his YouTube series Infieles, in order for his colleagues to reestablish themselves and avoid further infections. The beautiful Liz has raised the concern of Internet users.

The youtuber confessed that some members of her work team have tested positive for Covid-19 and will return by land to their homes to avoid further infections. Lizbeth Rodríguez did not specify how the health of her colleagues is.

The influencer confessed that she and Esteban VillaGómez have tested negative for the virus; however, they are at a key moment and must take the necessary steps to take care of their health and that of their loved ones.

Rodríguez’s followers are very concerned about this situation and will keep abreast of his social networks to know his state of health. The young woman expressed the situation and her concern through her Instagram stories.

This is not the first time that the beautiful Lizbeth Rodriguez is very close to Covid-19, the YouTube star and her work team were at risk some time ago after she appeared as a guest of the Mimi with you program on TV Azteca.

Days after her presentation on television, Liz learned that the television presenter had tested positive for Covid-19 and due to the closeness they had, she and her work team carried out the corresponding tests; Fortunately, at that time all tested negative.

The followers of Lizbeth Rodríguez immediately thought of little Eros, her son, and the possibility that he could also be infected. Probably, the famous one will separate for some time from him to protect him from the virus.

The actress also appears to be in perfect health in the videos in which she spoke about the situation; however, his face shows concern. Hopefully Lizbeth, her family and team will be in perfect condition very soon. Social networks are taking the opportunity to send best wishes to this team.