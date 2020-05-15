Early this Friday the Fletes Ruiz sisters got ready and prepared the package that they would take to their mother. She is a positive case of the Covid-19 and since last Thursday night she has been in the German Nicaraguan Hospital.

The 59-year-old patient has three daughters. Two of them are among the large queue that forms around 10:00 in the morning on the outskirts of gate number 2 of the Nicaraguan German.

Family members of patients with a suspicious or positive diagnosis take the sidewalk for an entire block. There, people can be seen wearing gloves, masks, and face shields. However, in a moment of anguish and despair to know the health conditions of their relatives, they forget about social distancing.

The Fletes Ruiz sisters just want to know how their mother woke up. They don’t know how to explain what he feels, but it is a mixture of worry and fear.

“First concern about the state of my mother, and on the other hand fear if we are incubating the virus,” said one of the daughters of the patient, who added that she also fears for the health of her father who is diabetic and because four minors live in his house.

Cry in silence

As the line of people waiting to hear news from their patient grows at 11 am, the time stipulated by the hospital to give information, a van slowly leaves Gate 2 of the Aleman. The faces of people in the vehicle alert others that they are carrying a dead person.

In a space where around 70 people gather, all eyes are focused on the truck where family members cover their mouths to cry. They head to the Milagro de Dios cemetery. This is another express burial.

Just as every day new patients with Covid-19 symptoms come in, so do vans carrying a coffin and taking him directly to the cemetery.

Health professionals have emphasized that in a pandemic time, all deaths taken directly to the cemetery correspond to Covid-19 until proven otherwise, that is, that a test has been carried out and it has had a negative result.