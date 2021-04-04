Worried about the breathalyzer? This gadget tells you if you took too much

By Gabriela Chavez

LAS VEGAS (CNNMexico) – With one more gadget in your pocket you can avoid spending the night at the ‘Torito’. This is Floome, a small team that has sensors that detect the level of alcohol in the blood and connects to a mobile application that is responsible for giving you food options to reduce it, as well as transportation alternatives for those who can no longer lead.

“Floome is a gadget to have fun and be in control if you drink. It has a stylish and innovative design so that people can and want to carry it with them ”, said the general director of the gadget’s creator, 2045 Tech, Fabio Penzo to Grupo Expansión during the presentation of the gadget at CES 2015.

Penzo cautions that the goal of creating Floome was not to evade alcohol control programs but to give users more tools to avoid accidents. In Mexico alone, 37,400 accidents occur annually in which alcohol consumption was a determining factor, according to data from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI).

To use Floome, simply connect it to the audio input of a smartphone, iPhone, Android or Windows Phone, and download the gadget app, in which the measurements that the system performs will be displayed.

The equipment works like a breathalyzer; it only requires the person to blow into the Floome mouthpiece for five to 10 seconds for the sensors to register the alcohol level based on the individual’s characteristics, previously loaded into the app, such as gender, height, weight and age.

Once with the data on the screen, the app will display food options close to the person using geolocation, which can help you reduce the alcoholic level in your body; In case the level exceeds the standard, the app allows you to request a taxi from the phone, to prevent the person from driving.

The equipment was designed in Italy, and although it has not yet defined a price, it is expected to reach the market in mid-2015.

