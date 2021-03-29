Worm moon: this is how it has been seen in different parts of the world

Marks the start of Passover for Judaism and Christianity and is related to other festivities that celebrate the end of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. What’s more, predicts an increase in temperature and sunlight. It is the worm moon, one of the greatest spectacles in the sky to welcome spring. This has been seen in many parts of the world.

It was called a worm moon because its arrival was related to the reappearance of the worms in the earth, once the temperature had risen.

This astronomical phenomenon was also known among the North American tribes as the Raven Moon, whose squawks warned the end of winter.

Unlike the first moons of 2021, this full moon is one of the closest to our planet of the whole year.

It is also known as the sugar moon, by indicating the time of year in which the sap of the sugar maples begins to flow.