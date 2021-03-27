Worldwide surprise: De La Hoya will return to boxing 13 years later

In the middle of the presentation of the match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren on April 17, Oscar de la hoya He surprised everyone by announcing that he will get back in the ring to fight on July 3 against a rival that has yet to be defined.

At 48 years of age, the first multi-champion in six different categories of boxing, the ‘Golden Boy’ will try to offer a new show to his fans. He announced the date at the Triller Fight Club press conference with Snoop Dogg, renowned American rapper.

Marc Raimondi, a combat sports reporter for ESPN, revealed that the Mexican-American fight will be promoted by Triller, and it would be in Texas. Specifically at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, as confirmed by Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh.

De La Hoya vs. McGregor?

The last time De La Hoya stepped into a boxing ring to compete was on December 6, 2008 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. That night he faced Filipino Manny Pacquiao at welterweight and lost by technical knockout when deciding not to come out in the ninth round.

“He has been training and in his own words, he feels better than ever,” stated Kavanaugh. He also made it clear that they are looking for a UFC martial arts fighter for De La Hoya. Conor McGregor begins to haunt the minds of boxers.

De la Hoya posted a 39-6 mark with 30 knockouts.