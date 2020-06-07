June 7, 2020 | 5:00 am

The ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic are strongly felt in all industries and economic activities, but one of the most affected is that of high-end clothing and footwear.

The closure of boutiques, shopping malls, department stores, the low participation of luxury brands in Internet sales, the collapse in the flow of tourists and mobility restrictions will cause their sales to plummet this year.

Worldwide, it is estimated that they will contract 12%, when growth of 2% was forecast before the negative effects of SARS-CoV-2 were unleashed, according to market consultancy Euromonitor International.

COVID-19 has a strong impact on all references, but high-end designer clothing and footwear are likely to be the most affected, given their high dependence on foreign spending

Jorge Martin, head of fashion research at Euromonitor International.

Most governments closed all non-essential businesses for more than two months with the aim of containing the spread of the virus. Among these are those dedicated to selling clothing.

Tourism was stopped abruptly, with thousands of flights canceled and with nations raising restrictions on the entry of foreigners to its borders.

In addition, the big fashion houses are not distinguished by their digital sales. This is the case of Chanel, which refuses to enter e-commerce in order to preserve the exclusivity of its garments.

Discouraging signs

Asia, the main market for luxury goods in the world, begins to reopen its economy and with it, people’s spending. However, the recovery is expected to take longer than expected, according to Euromonitor.

In early April, fashion retail opened in China, but is less than 50% less traffic than usual because shoppers are looking to take care of their money or buy online.

In other parts of the world, the situation is similar. In New York, per capita spending on clothing and footwear in 2019 was $ 1,905, the highest globally, but this year it is expected to record its first drop since 2008.

Vietnam and Bangladesh are among the markets most exposed to cancellations by global players, with 97 and 71%, respectively, of apparel manufacturing exported abroad.

“While the pandemic will certainly take many players out of business, it will also accelerate much-needed innovation, digitization, and sensitive production and consumption rates,” the consultancy details.