World’s smallest self-folding origami bird created

A team of scientists from Cornell University (USA) has created micron-sized shape memory actuators that allow 2D materials to fold into 3D configurations.

How did they do it?

With a quick jolt of voltage. After this, once the material is folded, it maintains its shape.

“We want to have robots that are microscopic but have brains on board,” said Itai Cohen, a researcher with the Laboratory for Atomic and Solid State Physics and Cornell University’s Kavli Institute for Nanoscale Science.

“That means it must have appendages that are driven by complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) transistors, basically a computer chip in a 100 micron side robot. Imagine a million manufactured microscopic robots that break free from a wafer, bend, release and perform their tasks, even assembling themselves into more complicated structures. That’s the vision “.