World’s oldest cyclist dies at 109

05/22/2021 at 12:51 PM CEST

EFE

The French Robert Marchand, considered the oldest cyclist in the world after having set several records as a centenary, died on the night of Friday to Saturday at the age of 109, in the city of Mitry-Mory in the Paris region..

The mayor of Mitry-Mory, Charlotte Blandiot-Faride, regretted this morning in statements to Le Parisien the disappearance of a man whom she said “it was the image of our city”, to which he had bequeathed various objects, including a bicycle, which are presented in a permanent exhibition in a gym.

Marchand had retired from cycling in January 2018 at the age of 106 on the advice of doctors, who feared for his health since his blood pressure sometimes shot up when he continued to get on the bike.

Before that, had successively set time records for over 100s and 105s, categories created expressly for him.

In January 2017, he achieved a mark of 22,547 kilometers traveled in 60 minutes at the velodrome de Saint Quentin en Yvelines, an event broadcast live on various televisions.

Marchand was known for his good humor and for his modesty despite the admiration he aroused. He said that with his records he did not want to be considered a champion, but simply to show that with more than 100 years he can continue to do things. He encouraged the elderly to remain active with whatever activity was, riding a bicycle or walking.

He was born in Amiens on November 26, 1911 and said he remembered how, as a small child during World War I, German troops had occupied his hometown in the summer of 1914 and how four years later, on November 11, In 1918, the church bells announced the armistice that marked the French victory.

As a young man, he was a high-level gymnast and firefighter in Paris in the 1930s. A communist militant, and active in the Resistance to the Nazis during World War II, he left France and settled in Venezuela, where he worked in sugar cane for eight years.

Then he was also in Canada as a lumberjack before returning to France, where he carried out various trades, such as gardener, shoe seller or wine merchant.

Already retired, he rediscovered the love for the bicycle. He had left that sport self-conscious because he had been told that as short as he was (he was five feet tall) he would never go far.