World’s most expensive coin auctioned for $ 18.9 million

A Sotheby’s auction house in New York carried out the sale of the most expensive coin in the world, which was acquired by someone who was willing to pay $ 18.9 million for it.

Is about a 1933 Double Eagle coin and it became the most expensive coin in the world after it exceeded the $ 15 million maximum value that it had originally been awarded.

Just In 4 minutes the price of this coin went from $ 7 million to $ 16.7 million.

According to Sotheby’s representatives, the piece was named “The Mona Lisa of coins” because it is the only one of its kind and that it is in the hands of someone because the others of its kind belong to the United States Mint.

The auctioned piece has a face value of $ 20; It was designed by the well-known sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens and it was never circulated, since it was withdrawn when former President Franklin Roosevelt decided, in 1933, that the United States would stop supporting its currency to the gold reserves as a measure to control the economic depression that hit the country.

This coin, along with 2 other major stamps that were sold at the same auction, were owned by designer Stuart Weitzman, 79, who decided to dispose of the 3 items after having owned them for several years.

