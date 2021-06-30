World’s largest hotel opens in China



The hotel sits on the top floors of the tallest skyscraper in all of China.

Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL / .

One of the cities in China that receives the highest number of tourists per year is the capital, Shanghai, one of the most cosmopolitan places in the world.

Shanghai has become one of the favorite destinations of the wealthiest, since there they find various luxury hotels, with different themes and amenities, as well as several restaurants with Michelin stars and boutiques of the most exclusive firms.

In case something else was missing, on June 19 it officially opened its doors the J Hotel Shanghai Tower, which has attracted a lot of attention after claiming that it is the tallest hotel in the world.

The J Hotel Shanghai Tower It is located on the top floors of the Shanghai Tower, which measures 632 meters and therefore it is the tallest building that exists in the entire Asian country.

This Hotel It has 165 rooms, of which 34 are suites. Those who stay in it, will have butler service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; it also has an indoor pool; the rooms have Chinese tea sets and all their showers are stocked with toiletries from the exclusive Hermes and Diptyque brands.

Another of the peculiarities of the J Hotel Shanghai Tower is that all the bathtubs are shaped like magnolia petals, in addition to having one of the most exclusive spas, which specializes in giving Reiki therapies.

Also It has 4 super luxury suites. The most expensive is called the Shanghai Suite and measures 380 square meters. In addition to the main bedroom, there you will find a living room, a study, a kitchen, a physiotherapy area and an exclusive dressing room. Staying in it costs you around $ 10,467 a night and on average, the rooms are priced at $ 557.

The exclusive hotel has 7 different restaurants with different specialties; You can enjoy Cantonese, Japanese and even Italian food.

J Hotel is owned by Jin Jiang International, one of the largest hotel and tourism enterprise groups in China and part of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

You are interested in:

This hotel will pay you $ 5,000 to vacation in it for 2 weeks

The unpleasant experience of swimming in a pool 35 meters high