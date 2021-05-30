World’s first eSIM compatible with 5G SA | News | Infrastructures

Oppo has announced the world’s first 5G SA compliant eSIM on your Find X3 Pro 5G smartphone, the company’s flagship. This technology has been developed in collaboration with Thales.

Thus, Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G Standalone (SA) with eSIM will offer users the most advanced 5G experience offered by fifth generation Stand Alone networks, in addition to providing both users and operators with the benefits of this new technology.

World’s first eSIM compatible with 5G SA. ESIM technology

Unlike traditional SIM cards that must be physically inserted into devices, the eSIM or integrated SIM it is located directly in the terminal. Users will be able to enjoy a personalized digital experience by selecting the service plans of their preferred mobile operators directly from their smartphone. In this way, Thales eSIM will also help mobile operators to take on their digital transformation challenge. In addition, these solutions are also increasingly used for connected vehicles and for IIOT (the industrial internet of things).

The 5G SA (Standalone) networks, with lower latency, greater flexibility and a more complete 5G experience, are being incorporated by the main mobile phone operators as the main advance in 5G infrastructure for the future. As indicated in the statement sent, Oppo and Thales are the first in the world to support the 5G SA network in a device with integrated eSIM.

“As a leading global technology company, Oppo has driven the development of 5G technology from the beginning and we are fully committed to bringing innovative 5G experiences to users and we see eSIMs as a perfect answer,” he says Xia Yang, Senior Director of Carrier Product at Oppo. “Through our technical collaboration with Thales, we have made the Oppo Find X3 Pro one of the first devices in the world to be equipped with 5G SA compatible eSIMs. As 5G SA networks are rolled out, the addition of 5G SA compliant eSIMs will open up more possibilities for Oppo Find X3 Pro users around the world. “

The OPPO and Thales alliance

Thales is a global provider of hardware-based eSIM and eSIM connectivity management with more than 200 eSIM management platforms delivered by mobile operators, carrier alliances, MVNOs and OEMs on all continents. As Oppo’s key eSIM solutions partner, Thales eSIM solutions have already been included in the Oppo Watch 46mm, the first smartwatch from the Chinese manufacturer with built-in mobile connectivity.

The two have worked closely to integrate Thales eSIM solution into Oppo Find X3 Pro through eSIM server validation, device debugging, verification, feature development, etc. They have also worked with mobile operators to carry out network interoperability testing in order to verify that users can enjoy two simultaneous active lines (removable SIM and eSIM) with said smartphone. This collaboration also demonstrates that 5G SA has been successfully implemented for the first time on an eSIM-compatible device.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with OPPO, to validate and commercialize the first 5G SA compliant eSIM in Oppo Find X3 Pro,” he underlines. Jérôme Bendell, Vice President of Thales North Asia and CEO of Thales in China. “This is an important milestone in the development of eSIM technology. We believe that the evolution and widespread use of eSIM technology will further unlock the benefits of 5G for both operators and consumers. In particular, the incorporation of the eSIM 5G SA helps to maximize trust in mobile operators that have deployed 5G networks for their users. “

With the aim of meeting and improving the needs and experiences of its users, Oppo began its research and development of eSIM technology in 2018 and has since launched several eSIM-compatible smartphones and smartwatches.