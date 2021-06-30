Worldocoin proposes giving cryptocurrencies to all people on the planet, in exchange for scanning their irises

A new cryptocurrency called Worldocoin wants to become the universal currency par excellence by removing that aspiration from Bitcoin. To achieve this, the idea is to offer itself to anyone who requests it … in exchange for scanning their irises and having a unique identifier for each user. There is a bigger idea behind: a universal basic income for all.

Sam altman, former president of Y Combinator and current CEO of OpenAI, is one of the people behind Worldcoin and also one of the biggest drivers of universal basic income. With Worldcoin he sees a possibility to carry it out.

Backed by industry greats and with a mysterious iris scanner

In Bloomberg they have obtained information about this mysterious virtual currency and the company behind it with the same name. Worldcoin has not yet been officially presented to the world, but it has behind its back investments of up to $ 25 million. The company is allegedly backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Sam Altman himself, the founder of LinkedIn, or Day One Ventures. Big names in Silicon Valley who seem to see a future in this idea.

The essential idea behind Worldcoin is power offer a financial service for as many people as possible in the world. According to Alexander Blania, direct manager of Worldcoin, “Many people around the world still do not have access to financial systems […] Crypto has the opportunity to take us there. “

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Worldcoin proposes to register each and every one of its users with a unique and unique identifier. How? With a iris scan, unique in each person. For this they have a curious spherical device that is responsible for scanning the human eye. According to Bloomberg, they currently have about 20 prototypes for $ 5,000 each. Once the scan has taken place, the cryptocurrencies are offered to the user and people are prevented from taking advantage of it since they have a unique and supposedly non-falsifiable identifier.

There are photos of the prototype that you plan to use to identify each user. In a collaboration with artist Azalea Banks, they have developed some ideas for the gadget that she has posted on Instagram herself.

Worldcoin in this way it would be used as a means to be able to offer a universal basic income. Something that Sam Altman for example has been promoting repeatedly. In 2019 he actually offered $ 60 million in a pilot program to see what the feasibility of this was. The principle behind the universal basic income is that every citizen should have an income provided by the government and regardless of need. In this case, no government involved and with a decentralized currency.

We will see if in the coming months Worldcoin is officially presented and with more details about its objectives and plans. At the moment it is one more cryptocurrency that in this case uses the users’ irises as authentication. Of course, for now the volunteers are paid with other currencies such as Bitcoin, despite the instability that it shows.

Via | Bloomberg