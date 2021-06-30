Worldcoin project will scan users’ irises in exchange for cryptocurrencies

Today the launch of an interesting project has been announced, through the startup “Worldcoin” co-founded by Sam Altman, which has managed to raise 25 million dollars in an initial round of investment by the a16z group and others.

The interesting and differentiating thing about this project is that it plans to grant users cryptocurrencies, in exchange for being allowed to scan their irises. According to Altman, His vision for this project is to use cryptocurrency and be able to distribute the money equitably:

“I have been very interested in things like universal basic income and what is going to happen with the redistribution of global wealth and how we can help do it better”

In this sense, Sam Altman highlighted that aims to help economies in the transition to cryptocurrencies:

“Through a novel approach: It is a dedicated hardware device that guarantees both humanity and uniqueness for all who sign up, while maintaining their privacy and the overall transparency of a non-permissive blockchain.”

Worldcoin Airdrop or Body Mining?

The Worldcoin-designed device is a silver-colored spherical artifact the size of a basketball that can be carried around and used to scan people’s irises to determine their unique identitiessaid Alexander Blania, co-founder of Worldcoin.

The Worldcoin coin is not ready for distribution yet, so the company currently offers volunteers other types of currencies, mainly Bitcoin in exchange for scanning their eyes and giving feedback on the process.

The company’s motivation to scan people’s irises, is to prevent the same user from registering multiple times and thus trying to cheat the system.

WIPO Patent 2020-666

This is not the first time that in the global market the reward in cryptocurrencies for physical activities has been proposed, already Microsoft has been testing the field of body mining with the patent “666” in which it is proposed:

“The activity carried out by a human being can be associated with a cryptocurrency mining process. The server provides a task to a user’s device ‘communicatively coupled’ to the server. This coupling allows the server to verify that the task has been carried out and to award rewards to that user ”.

